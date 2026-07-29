SC Accepts CBI’s Clean Chit for Late PM Manmohan Singh: What Was the Coal Block Allocation Case?

The Supreme Court has finally ended the criminal case filed against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with respect to the allocation of coal blocks. The Supreme Court has finally overruled the trial court order in the case, wherein Manmohan Singh has been summoned as an accused.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, has allowed the closure reports submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Thus, Manmohan Singh, businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, former Coal Secretary P.C. Parakh and several others have received a clean chit. The court observed that the rejection of the closure report of the CBI by the trial court in the above matter was unjustified.

Supreme Court Sets Aside Trial Court Order

While delivering the judgment, the Bench said, “Although the appeal could have been disposed of as infructuous owing to the unfortunate demise of the appellant, we have examined the issue of the learned Special Judge taking cognisance and summoning the appellant after considering both closure reports filed by the CBI.”

The court further observed that the legal principles laid down by the Supreme Court clearly support accepting investigation reports when there is no sufficient ground to proceed. Therefore, it found no justification for the Special Judge to reject the CBI’s findings.

The Bench ordered that the appeal be allowed, the earlier order be set aside, the CBI’s closure reports be accepted, and the matter be closed.

Why Was Manmohan Singh Summoned?

The case relates to the allocation of the Talabira-II coal block in Odisha in 2005. A Special Court had summoned former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Kumar Mangalam Birla, former Coal Secretary P.C. Parakh, and three others over their alleged role in the allocation.

However, the Supreme Court had earlier stayed the Special Court’s order as Singh had challenged the proceedings, arguing that mandatory sanction to prosecute a public servant had not been obtained. He had also denied any criminal wrongdoing in the allocation process.

What the Supreme Court Said?

According to reports, the Bench said, “Having regard to the relevant parameters consistently laid down by this court on acceptance of reports of investigating agency, we are satisfied that there was no reason for the learned judge to turn down the closure reports of the CBI and take cognisance. We allow the appeal and set aside the impugned judgment. As a result, we accept the closure reports of the CBI and close the matter.”

The court also explained why it decided to hear the appeal despite Singh’s passing on December 26, 2024.

“Due to the unfortunate demise of the appellant, this appeal could be disposed of as infructuous. But… we have gone through both closure reports filed by the CBI,” the bench added. The judges said it was necessary to examine whether the trial court was legally justified in rejecting the CBI’s investigation reports.

What Is the Coal Block Allocation Case?

The coal block allocation case, commonly known as the Coalgate scam, has been one of the biggest political scams in India. This scam was about the coal blocks allocated by the government of India to public as well as private companies during the period of 2004-2009.

A draft report in relation to Coal block allocation was released in March 2012 by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). According to the report, there was an inefficiency in the process of allocating coal blocks. Concerns regarding the coal block allocation process and financial loss to the exchequer were raised.

After that, several investigations initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have taken place to find out if there was any corruption or irregularities involved in allocating coal blocks. Throughout the years, many cases made their way to court, among which was the Talabira-II coal block allocation case with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a key person.

Now, with the acceptance of the CBI closure reports by the Supreme Court, the lengthy criminal proceedings for this specific case are over.