SC And HC Judges Express Grief, Pledge Support After Pahalgam Attack

The family of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims, appealed to the government to honor him with the status of a martyr. Dwivedi's wife, voiced her concern over how victims' families are often forgotten after such tragedies.

Supreme Court Pledges Support Through Legal Services

Justice Dipankar Datta confirmed that the Supreme Court had officially resolved to assist victims through the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and related bodies. “Our hearts go out to all the bereaved family members. We have taken a resolution in the Supreme Court. We are with the victims, whatever can be done as part of NALSA or any other legal services committee, definitely the committees will do their job. We pray to God that this does not happen again,” he said.

Delhi High Court Judge Hopes for Brighter Days

Delhi High Court Judge Justice Saurabh Banerjee also expressed his sorrow over the attack. Speaking to ANI, he said, “I regret what has happened…I suppose that we’ll soon see the dawn of a good day, and we will have our brothers and sisters in Kashmir sharing the same belief which we as Indians share with them.”

Victim’s Family Demands Martyr Status

The family of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims, appealed to the government to honor him with the status of a martyr. Dwivedi’s wife, Eshanaay, voiced her concern over how victims’ families are often forgotten after such tragedies. “People forget the victims’ families, such as those in the Pulwama attack, the 26/11 attacks… We don’t want Shubham to be forgotten, and therefore, I request the government to grant him the status of a martyr,” she said.

Details of the Pahalgam Terror Attack

On April 22, terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. The assault left 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen dead and several others injured. This incident marked one of the deadliest attacks in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, which had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

(With Inputs From ANI)

