SC Bar Association Seeks Relief From Delhi’s BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions, Cites Hardship For Lawyers

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has approached the Supreme Court administration seeking intervention over Delhi’s upcoming restrictions on vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards. The association has requested exemptions or relaxations for advocates commuting to the Supreme Court, warning that the restrictions could cause significant difficulties for lawyers travelling from neighbouring cities. In a representation, SCBA Honorary Secretary Pragya Baghel urged the authorities to take up the matter with the Delhi Government and other concerned departments to ensure that advocates can continue travelling to court without disruption.

SCBA Flags Difficulties for Advocates Travelling From Neighbouring States

The Bar Association highlighted that a large number of lawyers practising before the Supreme Court travel daily from Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and other areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. According to the SCBA, many advocates, particularly junior lawyers, depend on their personal vehicles to reach the Supreme Court and attend court proceedings. The association argued that restricting the entry of vehicles that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards could create considerable hardship for these lawyers.

Restrictions to Remain in Force From November 1 to January 31

Under the proposed restrictions, vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be prohibited from entering Delhi between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027. However, certain categories of vehicles will be exempted from the restrictions, including those running on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electricity, along with emergency service vehicles. The restrictions are aimed at addressing vehicular pollution in the national capital during the winter months.

SCBA Warns of Possible Disruption to Administration of Justice

The SCBA has argued that the restrictions could affect the ability of advocates to discharge their professional responsibilities smoothly. It also cautioned that difficulties faced by lawyers in reaching the Supreme Court could potentially disrupt the smooth administration of justice. Seeking appropriate exemptions, the association has urged the Supreme Court administration to take up the issue with the Delhi Government and concerned authorities. The matter comes ahead of the restrictions scheduled to take effect on November 1.

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