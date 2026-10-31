LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > SC Bar Association Seeks Relief From Delhi’s BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions, Cites Hardship For Lawyers

SC Bar Association Seeks Relief From Delhi’s BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions, Cites Hardship For Lawyers

The restrictions, scheduled from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, will prohibit non-BS-VI compliant vehicles from entering the national capital.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-31 17:37 IST

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has approached the Supreme Court administration seeking intervention over Delhi’s upcoming restrictions on vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards. The association has requested exemptions or relaxations for advocates commuting to the Supreme Court, warning that the restrictions could cause significant difficulties for lawyers travelling from neighbouring cities. In a representation, SCBA Honorary Secretary Pragya Baghel urged the authorities to take up the matter with the Delhi Government and other concerned departments to ensure that advocates can continue travelling to court without disruption.

SCBA Flags Difficulties for Advocates Travelling From Neighbouring States

The Bar Association highlighted that a large number of lawyers practising before the Supreme Court travel daily from Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and other areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. According to the SCBA, many advocates, particularly junior lawyers, depend on their personal vehicles to reach the Supreme Court and attend court proceedings. The association argued that restricting the entry of vehicles that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards could create considerable hardship for these lawyers.

You Might Be Interested In

Restrictions to Remain in Force From November 1 to January 31

Under the proposed restrictions, vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be prohibited from entering Delhi between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027. However, certain categories of vehicles will be exempted from the restrictions, including those running on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electricity, along with emergency service vehicles. The restrictions are aimed at addressing vehicular pollution in the national capital during the winter months.

SCBA Warns of Possible Disruption to Administration of Justice

The SCBA has argued that the restrictions could affect the ability of advocates to discharge their professional responsibilities smoothly. It also cautioned that difficulties faced by lawyers in reaching the Supreme Court could potentially disrupt the smooth administration of justice. Seeking appropriate exemptions, the association has urged the Supreme Court administration to take up the issue with the Delhi Government and concerned authorities. The matter comes ahead of the restrictions scheduled to take effect on November 1.
Also Read: 18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SC Bar Association Seeks Relief From Delhi’s BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions, Cites Hardship For Lawyers
Tags: advocates vehicle exemptionBS-VI vehicle restrictions DelhiDelhi BS-VI vehicle banDelhi pollution restrictionsDelhi vehicle ban November 1Pragya BaghelSCBASupreme Court Bar AssociationSupreme Court lawyers

RELATED News

Veena – THE WEAVE: A Bhujbal Initiative Presented by Dr. Shefali Bhujbal Brings Yeola’s Original Paithani to Bombay Times Fashion Week

Gayatri Pariwar centenary opens in Delhi; Om Birla releases stamp in Mataji’s memory

OMRON Healthcare Begins Full-Scale Production at First Factory in India

TradeFlock Unveils Two New Editions Spotlighting India’s Business Directors and AI Leaders

Riaan Ghodawat Becomes the First Indian to Attend the Ballon d’Or

LATEST NEWS

‘A New Journey Began Yesterday’: Omar Abdullah Announces Marriage To Journalist Nidhi Razdan, Shares First Photo

Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims

Caught On Camera: Man Hits Blogger’s Bike, Pulls Out Pistol, Threatens Him After Collision In Madhya Pradesh; What Happened?

16-Year-Old Girl Waiting for a Ride in Bihar Gets Lift in Scorpio, Driver Changes Route And Tries to Rape Her, Police Track Him Using CCTV

Caught On Cam: Jaipur MBA Student Seen Walking Towards Terrace Before Falling From University’s 6th Floor, Dies

Viral Video: 4 Lifts, 21 Floors And 2 Concrete Blocks; Labourer’s Gruelling Climb Sparks Outrage Over Denial Of Basic Facilities And Dignity

CHE vs MUN, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Manchester United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?

6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage

Riaan Ghodawat Becomes the First Indian to Attend the Ballon d’Or

SC Bar Association Seeks Relief From Delhi’s BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions, Cites Hardship For Lawyers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SC Bar Association Seeks Relief From Delhi’s BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions, Cites Hardship For Lawyers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SC Bar Association Seeks Relief From Delhi’s BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions, Cites Hardship For Lawyers
SC Bar Association Seeks Relief From Delhi’s BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions, Cites Hardship For Lawyers
SC Bar Association Seeks Relief From Delhi’s BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions, Cites Hardship For Lawyers
SC Bar Association Seeks Relief From Delhi’s BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions, Cites Hardship For Lawyers
SC Bar Association Seeks Relief From Delhi’s BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions, Cites Hardship For Lawyers

QUICK LINKS