Sunday, March 23, 2025
SC Constitutes Three-Member Panel To Probe Allegations Against Justice Yashwant Varma

The three member inquiry committee comprises Justice Sheel Nagu,, Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, and Justice Anu Sivaraman.

SC Constitutes Three-Member Panel To Probe Allegations Against Justice Yashwant Varma


Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court. The inquiry follows the alleged discovery of a substantial amount of cash at Justice Varma’s official residence after a fire incident. While reports initially suggested the amount was Rs 15 crore, official confirmation is yet to be made.

The inquiry committee comprises Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the Karnataka High Court.

Background and Allegations

The controversy emerged after a fire broke out at Justice Varma’s official residence. During the firefighting operation, a large sum of cash was allegedly found on the premises. The incident prompted immediate scrutiny, leading to a report submission by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya on March 21, 2025. The report, along with Justice Varma’s response, has been uploaded to the Supreme Court website for transparency, marking an unprecedented step in judicial investigations.

As a result of the ongoing inquiry, Chief Justice Upadhyaya has been directed not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma. The Supreme Court has emphasized that the probe follows the principle of institutional credibility, stating that “judicial office is essentially a public trust, and judges are expected to exhibit high integrity, honesty, and moral firmness.”

CJI’s Queries to Justice Varma

In his official letter to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice, CJI Khanna posed three queries to Justice Varma:

  1. How does he account for the presence of cash in the room located on his premises?
  2. What is the source of the money found in the room?
  3. Who removed the burnt cash from the room on the morning of March 15, 2025?

 

ALSO READ: Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Row: SC Publishes Delhi HC Chief Justice’s Probe Report

