Saturday, March 1, 2025
SC Declines To Entertain Plea On Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea concerning the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, 2025.

SC Declines To Entertain Plea On Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station


The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea concerning the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, 2025.

The petitioners, Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, presented their case before a bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra, alleging that railway authorities were concealing the true death toll, which had been officially reported as 18.

According to the petitioners, eyewitness accounts suggested that the actual number of fatalities was closer to 200, and numerous affected families had not received the promised ex gratia compensation.

They further sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the conduct of railway officials regarding the incident.

The court questioned whether the petitioners were asserting complete governmental neglect and demanded evidence supporting the claim of 200 deaths.

Additionally, the bench inquired whether any families of the deceased had approached the petitioners alleging non-receipt of compensation. After briefly hearing the petitioners’ counsel, the Court dismissed the plea, stating, “Let the persons who are affected approach the court.”

Advocate Abhijeet Anand represented the petitioners on behalf of Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust.

The stampede, which occurred at 10 p.m. on February 15, 2025, resulted in 18 confirmed fatalities as a massive crowd gathered at the station en route to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival. The influx of devotees led to severe overcrowding, culminating in the tragic event.

Following the incident, Indian Railways announced compensation measures: Rs.10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs.2.5 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs.1 lakh for individuals with minor injuries. Additionally, railway authorities established a high-level committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede.

As part of its broader strategy to address crowd management challenges, the Ministry of Railways has initiated the development of permanent holding areas at approximately 60 railway stations nationwide that are susceptible to congestion.

Ministry sources indicate that this initiative aims to enhance crowd control mechanisms, facilitate smoother passenger movement, and mitigate risks associated with overcrowding.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

