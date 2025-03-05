SC Directs States To Expedite Salary Disbursement For Consumer Commission Officials

The Supreme Court issued a directive to all State governments mandating the timely disbursal of salaries and allowances to the Chairpersons and members of the State and District Consumer Disputes Resolution Commissions.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a directive to all State governments mandating the timely disbursal of salaries and allowances to the Chairpersons and members of the State and District Consumer Disputes Resolution Commissions (SCDRC & DCDRC).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Judicial Proceedings & Observations

The apex court was adjudicating a batch of interconnected petitions concerning the non-payment of salaries and allowances to the functionaries of the DCDRCs and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). Recognizing the gravity of the issue, a bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and N. Kotiswar Singh emphasized that, should the Government of India fail to resolve the matter, the Court would consider invoking its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on April 8 at 2:00 PM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Previous Directives & Issues

During the prior hearing on January 7, 2024, the Court had directed the Central government to deliberate on the proposal to amend the Consumer Protection (Salary, Allowances, and Conditions of Service of President and Members of the State Commission and District Commission) Model Rules, 2020. The government was required to arrive at a decision by the end of February 2024.

In the latest hearing, the Court was apprised that, in several states, salaries and allowances were not being disbursed in accordance with even the existing state-specific regulations. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K.M. Nataraj, representing the Central government, sought a two-week extension to address the issue.

Court’s Directions

Taking cognizance of the grievances raised in the batch of cases, the Court issued an unequivocal directive that all salaries and perquisites shall be paid to the Presidents and Members of the Consumer Commissions as per the prevailing rules, without prejudice to other contentions raised.

Furthermore, the Court stipulated that in the event of non-compliance with its directive, the aggrieved parties could submit a report to the appointed amicus curiae, who would facilitate appropriate judicial intervention.

Senior Advocates Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Aditya Narayan have been appointed as amicus curiae in the matter, assisting the Court in ensuring compliance with its directive and resolving the legal intricacies surrounding the issue.

Read More: “Lesser Sentence Than Minimum Prescribed Under Wildlife Law Sets Dangerous Precedent”: Delhi HC