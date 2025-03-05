Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • SC Directs States To Expedite Salary Disbursement For Consumer Commission Officials

SC Directs States To Expedite Salary Disbursement For Consumer Commission Officials

The Supreme Court issued a directive to all State governments mandating the timely disbursal of salaries and allowances to the Chairpersons and members of the State and District Consumer Disputes Resolution Commissions.

SC Directs States To Expedite Salary Disbursement For Consumer Commission Officials


The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a directive to all State governments mandating the timely disbursal of salaries and allowances to the Chairpersons and members of the State and District Consumer Disputes Resolution Commissions (SCDRC & DCDRC).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Judicial Proceedings & Observations

The apex court was adjudicating a batch of interconnected petitions concerning the non-payment of salaries and allowances to the functionaries of the DCDRCs and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). Recognizing the gravity of the issue, a bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and N. Kotiswar Singh emphasized that, should the Government of India fail to resolve the matter, the Court would consider invoking its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on April 8 at 2:00 PM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Previous Directives & Issues

During the prior hearing on January 7, 2024, the Court had directed the Central government to deliberate on the proposal to amend the Consumer Protection (Salary, Allowances, and Conditions of Service of President and Members of the State Commission and District Commission) Model Rules, 2020. The government was required to arrive at a decision by the end of February 2024.

In the latest hearing, the Court was apprised that, in several states, salaries and allowances were not being disbursed in accordance with even the existing state-specific regulations. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K.M. Nataraj, representing the Central government, sought a two-week extension to address the issue.

Court’s Directions

Taking cognizance of the grievances raised in the batch of cases, the Court issued an unequivocal directive that all salaries and perquisites shall be paid to the Presidents and Members of the Consumer Commissions as per the prevailing rules, without prejudice to other contentions raised.

Furthermore, the Court stipulated that in the event of non-compliance with its directive, the aggrieved parties could submit a report to the appointed amicus curiae, who would facilitate appropriate judicial intervention.

Senior Advocates Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Aditya Narayan have been appointed as amicus curiae in the matter, assisting the Court in ensuring compliance with its directive and resolving the legal intricacies surrounding the issue.

Read More: “Lesser Sentence Than Minimum Prescribed Under Wildlife Law Sets Dangerous Precedent”: Delhi HC

Filed under

Consumer Commission Official

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is MK Stalin Concerned About Delimitation? Warns Against Penalizing Tamil Nadu For Population Control

Is MK Stalin Concerned About Delimitation? Warns Against Penalizing Tamil Nadu For Population Control

South Carolina to Use Firing Squad for Execution After 15 Years; Why Is It Controversial?

South Carolina to Use Firing Squad for Execution After 15 Years; Why Is It Controversial?

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Administration’s Request to Freeze Billions in Foreign Aid

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Administration’s Request to Freeze Billions in Foreign Aid

From Harley-Davidson Bikes To Bourbon Whiskey: Which US Imported Goods Does Trump Have Problem With?

From Harley-Davidson Bikes To Bourbon Whiskey: Which US Imported Goods Does Trump Have Problem With?

Sunita Williams Rejects Elon Musk’s Recent Suggestion; What Did He Suggest?

Sunita Williams Rejects Elon Musk’s Recent Suggestion; What Did He Suggest?

Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You Expect?

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You

‘Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser’: Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic Song

‘Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser’: Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard