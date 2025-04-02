Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
SC Expresses Concern Over Rising False Rape Cases Based On Marriage Promises

The Supreme Court on Wednesday voiced concern over the rising trend of rape cases filed over false marriage promises, cautioning against equating failed relationships with criminal offenses. A bench led by Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal emphasized that evolving societal values demand a nuanced legal approach.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the rising trend of registering rape cases by making false promises of marriage.

The top court bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal stated that in the light of evolving moral values of society, failed romance or breakup should not, in principle, lead to rape charges.

SC was hearing a plea by a man seeking to quash rape charges levelled against him by a woman who was earlier engaged to him.

Justice MM Sundresh, in an oral remark, said, ‘If you were so gullible, you would not be before us; you were a major.

The bench observed that the younger generation holds different views on morality and virtues compared to the past.

Justice Sundresh further remarked that if their argument was accepted, any relationship between a boy and a girl in college or similar settings could become punishable.

He remarked that if two individuals were in love and the girl initially resisted, but the boy assured her of marriage in the near future and later failed to fulfill his promise, it would again be considered an offense.

Also Read: SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps For Legal And Humanitarian Support, Fomer Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul Lauds Initiative

