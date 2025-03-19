Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps For Legal And Humanitarian Support, Fomer Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul Lauds Initiative

SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps For Legal And Humanitarian Support, Fomer Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul Lauds Initiative

A Supreme Court delegation, led by Justice B.R. Gavai, will visit Manipur relief camps on March 22 to assess ground realities and enhance legal and humanitarian aid.

SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps For Legal And Humanitarian Support, Fomer Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul Lauds Initiative


A delegation of six Supreme Court judges, led by Justice B.R. Gavai (executive chairperson of National Legal Services Authority), to visit relief camps in violence-torn Manipur on March 22 to assess the ground reality and strengthen legal and humanitarian support.

In an exclusive conversation with iTV network, former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul lauded this initiative.

He said that NALSA plays a pivotal role in expanding the contours of the justice delivery system.

He said: ‘The idea is to provide access to justice to common people, and Justice Gavai, as the head of NALSA, is leading an important step in this direction.’

Justice Kaul said that this initiative will provide solace and confidence to people and reaffirm that the highest court is deeply concerned about societal problems.

He further added: ‘It is part of a scheme of access to justice and I certainly commend the effort by being made by the Supreme Court in this direction.’

The visiting delegation includes Justice B.R. Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice M.M. Sundresh, Justice K.V. Viswanathan, and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh.

Justice Gavai will inaugurate Legal Services Camps and Medical Camps across all districts of Manipur.

Additionally, new Legal Aid Clinics will be opened in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul districts to ensure access to justice for the displaced population.

ALSO READ: Delhi Court Rejects Medha Patkar’s Plea In 24-Year-Old Defamation Case Against LG V.K. Saxena

Filed under

Justice B.R. Gavai Manipur MANIPUR Manipur relief camps Supreme Court judges

A gruesome murder case ha

Meerut Murder Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Seal Body In Cement Drum
India’s February Trade

India’s February Trade Surplus Signals Major Downside Risk For Current Account Deficit For FY25
newsx

SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps For Legal And Humanitarian Support, Fomer Judge Sanjay...
NASA astronaut Sunita Wil

Chicken Legs, Puffy Head, Muscle Loss: How Sunita Williams Will Adapt To Earth’s Gravity Again?
newsx

13 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Assam Through Sutarkandi ICP Amid Crackdown On Illegal Immigration
In a heartwarming message

Back on Earth! Here’s How ISRO Reacted To Sunita Williams’ Return From Space
