SC Orders High-Powered Probe Into Jantar Mantar Police Brutality: Who Are Key Panel Members?

The Supreme Court has constituted a High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) to investigate allegations of excessive use of force by police and security personnel during student protests at Jantar Mantar. The move comes amid allegations of lathi charges, tear gas use and other forms of force against protesters. The apex court has stressed that peaceful protest is constitutionally protected while excessive police action cannot be justified merely because an agitation is taking place.

Justice R Subhash Reddy to Head Panel

Former Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy will head the high-powered committee. The panel has been tasked with conducting an independent and detailed examination of allegations surrounding the police response during the protests.

Who Are the Other Members?

The committee includes several former senior judicial and police officials including Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Shalinder Kaur, former judge of the Delhi High Court, Rishi Kumar Shukla, former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) LR Bishnoi, retired Director General of Police (DGP), Meghalaya The combination of former judges and senior police officials is intended to bring judicial and investigative expertise to the probe.

Pellet Guns, Lathis and Tear Gas Under Scanner

The HPEC will examine allegations concerning the use of pellet guns, electric batons, lathi charges and tear gas during the protests. The inquiry will also look into allegations of violence and harassment involving female protesters, as well as claims of grievous injuries allegedly caused by security personnel. The Supreme Court had earlier indicated that it was considering a comprehensive protocol governing the use of pellet guns during protests.

Focus on Women Protesters and Police Accountability

One of the key areas of the inquiry will be allegations of violence and harassment against female protesters. The committee will also examine issues of police accountability, including whether the force used during the protests was necessary, proportionate and in accordance with established procedures. The probe will further consider the broader impact of police action on the right to peaceful protest, a fundamental democratic and constitutional concern.

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