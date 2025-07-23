LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026
Home > India > SC Raps Women For Demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, House In Mumbai As Alimony

SC Raps Women For Demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, House In Mumbai As Alimony

BR Gavai, Chief Justice of India, on July 22, 2025 (Tuesday) criticized a woman demanding a house in Mumbai and Rs 12 crore as maintenance in alimony after getting separated from her husband within 18 months of marriage.

CJI BR Gavai (Photo Credit- ANI)
CJI BR Gavai (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 23, 2025 05:46:39 IST

BR Gavai, Chief Justice of India, on July 22, 2025 (Tuesday) criticized a woman demanding a house in Mumbai and Rs 12 crore as maintenance in alimony after getting separated from her husband within 18 months of marriage. The CJI said, “But that house is in Kalpataru… one of the good builders. You are an IT person. You have done your MBA. You are in demand in Bengaluru, Hyderabad… Why don’t you work?”. “You had a marriage for just 18 months. And you also want a BMW?” the CJI added, while remarking that the lady was practically asking for an alimony of Rs 1 crore for every month of her 18-month marriage.

What was the reply of the woman

The woman told the CJI that her ex-husband is very rich and had sought the nullity of the marriage while claiming that she is schizophrenic. As quoted by the Bar and Bench, the CJI told the lady that either she gets a flat free of all encumbrances or nothing. BR Gavai added that when the woman is so highly educated has decided not to work out of her own volition.

When the Supreme Court turned down the maintenance pleas 

The Supreme Court had turned down the maintenance pleas earlier as well in some cases. According to a Times of India report, a bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan ha refused to grant relief to a woman who worked as an assistant professor and sought maintenance from her husband. In its brief order, the court noted that both the petitioner and the respondent (husband and wife) are holding the same post of an assistant professor. The court said that no case for interference is made out in exercise of our jurisdiction under Article 136 of the Constitution of India. The court concluded the order saying that the special leave petition is dismissed. 

Also read: Supreme Court Raises Alimony From 1 Lakh To 5 Lakh, Emphasizes On Support Not Punishment

Tags: Chief Justice of IndiaCJI BR Gavaisupreme court

RELATED News

Aries Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Balance Brings Inner Peace
Taurus Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Intuition Will Guide You
Gemini Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Adventure Calls—Try Something New
Cancer Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Goals Become Clearer Today
Leo Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Innovation Drives You Today

More News

WWE Raw Highlights: Roman Reigns Stuns in Main Event, LWO and Becky Lynch Shake Things Up
SC Raps Women For Demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, House In Mumbai As Alimony
Iran Refuses To Quit Uranium Enrichment Despite Devastating Airstrikes: What’s Next In Nuclear Talks?
Did Donald Trump Seal The ‘Largest’ Trade Deals Ever With Japan And Philippines? What You Need To Know
UFC 320: What’s Next For Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira, and Merab Dvalishvili?
Will Ghislaine Maxwell Testify? Why Her Testimony Could Be Key To Uncovering Epstein’s Secrets
FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener
Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”
WCL 2025: AB de Villiers’ Masterclass Powers South Africa Champions To Victory Over India Champions
Sagittarius Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Expect Surprises And New Ideas
SC Raps Women For Demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, House In Mumbai As Alimony

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SC Raps Women For Demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, House In Mumbai As Alimony

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SC Raps Women For Demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, House In Mumbai As Alimony
SC Raps Women For Demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, House In Mumbai As Alimony
SC Raps Women For Demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, House In Mumbai As Alimony
SC Raps Women For Demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, House In Mumbai As Alimony

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?