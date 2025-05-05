Home
SC Rejects Mughal Heir’s Plea For Red Fort: Sultana Begum Says ‘Only Wanted Zafar’s Home’

Sultana Begum, widow of Bahadur Shah Zafar's great-grandson, expressed dismay after the Supreme Court dismissed her plea seeking the Red Fort.

SC Rejects Mughal Heir’s Plea For Red Fort: Sultana Begum Says ‘Only Wanted Zafar’s Home’

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea filed by Sultana Begum, who claims to be the widow of the great-grandson of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar.


The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea filed by Sultana Begum, who claims to be the widow of the great-grandson of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar. The petition sought possession of the historic Red Fort, citing her status as a legal heir. However, Sultana insists her demand was never for the monument itself, but for recognition of Zafar’s rightful residence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar called the plea “completely misconceived,” questioning why only the Red Fort was claimed and not other Mughal properties like Fatehpur Sikri. “Why only Red Fort? Why not Fatehpur Sikri? Why leave them also?” the court remarked before dismissing the petition.

In response, an emotional Sultana Begum said, “We didn’t ask for the Red Fort or Fatehpur Sikri. We only said that kings and emperors had homes. Then where is Bahadur Shah Zafar’s home? We only sought his rightful residence.”

‘Contributions have been forgotten’

Living in a modest two-room hut in Kolkata’s Howrah, Sultana said her family’s current conditions stand in sharp contrast to the grandeur once associated with the Mughal lineage. She lamented that the contributions of Zafar, who became a symbol of resistance during the 1857 First War of Independence, have been forgotten.

“Bahadur Shah Zafar sacrificed everything for the country. He was exiled, his properties taken away, and he died in Rangoon. Yet today, traitors like Mir Jafar are remembered with benefits, while Zafar’s descendants live in despair,” she said.

Sultana also revealed she had received offers to settle abroad, including from Pakistan, the US, and France, but refused to leave India. “We would never let Bahadur Shah Zafar feel ashamed. We chose to stay loyal to our country despite the hardships,” she said.

Now, Sultana Begum is pinning her hopes on the Central Government for justice. “We haven’t approached anyone yet. We will petition the government if nothing else works out,” she added.

Filed under

Bahadur Shah Zafar Sultana Begum

