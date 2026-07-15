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Home > India News > SC Relief For Influencer Nazia Elahi Khan: Who Is She and What Is The Controversy Surrounding Her?

SC Relief For Influencer Nazia Elahi Khan: Who Is She and What Is The Controversy Surrounding Her?

Discover who Nazia Elahi Khan is, details on her viral Instagram podcast controversy, and why Supreme Court dismissed the writ petition against her.

Nazia Elahi Khan (Source:X)
Nazia Elahi Khan (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 17:04 IST

On July 15, the Supreme Court dismissed a writ petition seeking action against social media influencer and activist Nazia Elahi Khan over her alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad and his family, as well as an order to prevent the circulation of objectionable comments. However, the apex court observed that the plea appeared to be an attempt to politicize the remarks instead of pursuing remedies available under the law.

Who is Nazia Elahi Khan?

Khan is a social media influencer and activist. She has frequently appeared in TV debates and podcasts, allegedly maligning the image of Muslims and targeting them. Khan has a history of courting controversy through her remarks and actions against Muslims. On her X bio, Khan maintains that she supports a “Hindu Rashtra” and describes herself as an “unapologetic Indian (Modi ka Parivar).”

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She first gained public attention during the Triple Talaq case, where she appeared as a lawyer representing one of the petitioners. Known for her anti-Muslim remarks, Khan has targeted Muslims on numerous occasions, calling for economic boycotts and even targeting Muslim employees working in various establishments.

What is Nazia Elahi Khan’s Instagram Podcast Controversy?

In June, she appeared on an Instagram podcast in conversation with host Divya Singh. During the podcast, Khan allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad and his family. Short clips of the video quickly went viral on social media, triggering public agitation, legal complaints, and demands from the Muslim community for strict action against her.

First Information Reports (FIRs) and complaints have been registered against Khan in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Kolkata, and several other places. The cases have been filed under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging religious feelings. Muslim organizations in several states have alleged that Khan has a history of delivering hate speech and using inflammatory language against Muslims.

Nazia Elahi Khan’s Response to Prophet Muhammad Controversy

Khan has denied making the allegedly offensive remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, claiming that the viral clips on social media are AI-generated, manipulated, and selectively edited. According to reports, Khan has denied any intent to insult the Prophet Muhammad. While the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to entertain the PIL has somewhat emboldened her, the ongoing agitations and protests by Muslim organizations across the country continue to push back against Khan and other right-wing groups making similar comments.

Also Read: Did PM Modi Stop Putin From Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukrainian War? Polish Minister Makes Big Claim

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SC Relief For Influencer Nazia Elahi Khan: Who Is She and What Is The Controversy Surrounding Her?
Tags: Nazia Elahi KhanNazia Elahi Khan controversyNazia Elahi Khan Instagram podcastNazia Elahi Khan Prophet Muhammad remarksSupreme Court Nazia Elahi Khan

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SC Relief For Influencer Nazia Elahi Khan: Who Is She and What Is The Controversy Surrounding Her?

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SC Relief For Influencer Nazia Elahi Khan: Who Is She and What Is The Controversy Surrounding Her?
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