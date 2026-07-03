SC Rules Sonam Raghuvanshi To Remain On Bail: Here’s All About The Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to immediately interfere with the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, even as it agreed to examine the Meghalaya Police’s plea seeking cancellation of her bail. The bench noted that the allegations against Sonam were “quite serious” and issued notice on the state’s petition. However, after being informed that Sonam Raghuvanshi had already been released from jail, the court said it would not disturb the bail at this stage. “If she is released already, we would not want to interfere,” the bench observed. The matter will now be heard in detail on Thursday.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, an Indore resident, was arrested in June last year over the alleged murder of her businessman husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. Investigators claim she conspired with hired assailants to kill him for financial gain. The couple had gone missing while visiting Sohra in Meghalaya on May 23 last year, and Raja’s body was recovered from a deep gorge on June 2, 2025.

Sonam Raghuvanshi bail challenge reaches Supreme Court after High Court order

Appearing for the Meghalaya Police, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Sonam’s earlier bail pleas had already been rejected and said the case did not involve a failure to communicate the grounds of arrest. According to him, the issue was limited to a clerical error in one section. The counsel appearing for Sonam Raghuvanshi sought time to file a response.

Reports say that during the hearing, Sonam’s lawyer argued that she was not provided legal representation when she was arrested and produced for transit remand. The counsel claimed she was never informed about the grounds of her arrest and was instead served with a blank proforma.

Sonam Raghuvanshi case sees court question delay in raising legal objections

As per reports, the bench questioned why these objections had not been raised earlier. “The question comes that when you didn’t raise this issue earlier, can you be allowed to raise it at this stage?” the judges asked. The court also questioned whether authorities could arrest her again even if bail had been granted on a technical ground, observing, “If the trial court grants bail only on this technical ground, would the law debar them from arresting you again?”

The judges also noted that Sonam Raghuvanshi had spent a considerable period in custody. “We are conscious that she has been incarcerated for quite a long time. The rule of bail is the rule and jail is the exception… The issue is that we will have to consider the matter,” the bench said.

Sonam Raghuvanshi remains on bail as Supreme Court fixes next hearing

As per reports, the Meghalaya High Court had on June 29 upheld the trial court’s April 27 order granting bail, while dismissing the state’s plea for its cancellation. The High Court said the preparation of the grounds of arrest reflected a “total non-application of judicious mind.”

Countering the plea for cancellation, the lawyers of Sonam stated that “There is nothing left to recover. There have been strict conditions already set out. I am already at Shillong. She will not be able to tamper with any evidence.” To this the bench replied, “We are trying to look into the matter. The trial can proceed.” In the course of the hearing, the Solicitor General observed that, “In a recent case the wife has murdered her husband because he wore a wig.” The bench did not comment on this as they said, “We do not want to say anything which will make it controversial.”

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