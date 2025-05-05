SC Seeks Fresh Report on Leaked Audio Clips Alleging Former Manipur CM’s Role in Ethnic Violence

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Manipur government to file a fresh report in connection with leaked audio clips that allegedly implicate former Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence that engulfed the state in May 2023.

The direction came after a forensic report submitted by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) was opened in court.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took on record the sealed CFSL findings submitted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The bench stated that the solicitor general must now obtain fresh instructions from the state authorities and file a re-examined report.

“We will keep the petitioners aside for now. If something wrong has been done, it must be looked into rather than protecting anyone,” observed the Chief Justice.

Solicitor General Mehta requested a month to continue the investigation, noting that peace had been restored in the state and suggesting the Manipur High Court could now take up the matter. The court, however, fixed the next hearing for the week of July 21, 2025.

Appearing for the petitioner, Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), senior advocate Prashant Bhushan demanded a fair and transparent probe, stressing the seriousness of the leaked conversations. He alleged that Singh could be heard in the tapes allowing Meitei groups to loot state arms. He further submitted that a private truth lab analysis confirmed 93% voice match with the former CM.

The bench, in response, acknowledged that Manipur is currently under President’s Rule, and hence, a fair probe should not be an issue.

Earlier, the court had directed KOHUR to submit the audio material in CD format and asked CFSL for verification of authenticity. Singh had resigned from his post on February 9 following political unrest and internal dissent within the BJP’s state unit.

Over 260 people have been killed since violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities last year. The clashes began after a tribal march protested a High Court order concerning Scheduled Tribe status for Meiteis.

Bhushan argued that the leaked tapes revealed disturbing content and showed the former CM’s alleged involvement in fuelling violence and shielding perpetrators. The petition seeks a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe what it describes as a centrally coordinated attack on the Kuki community.

The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on that demand but has asked for a re-evaluation of the evidence before taking the next steps.