Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • SC Seeks Fresh Report on Leaked Audio Clips Alleging Former Manipur CM’s Role in Ethnic Violence

SC Seeks Fresh Report on Leaked Audio Clips Alleging Former Manipur CM’s Role in Ethnic Violence

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Manipur government to file a fresh report in connection with leaked audio clips that allegedly implicate former Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence that engulfed the state in May 2023.

SC Seeks Fresh Report on Leaked Audio Clips Alleging Former Manipur CM’s Role in Ethnic Violence


The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Manipur government to file a fresh report in connection with leaked audio clips that allegedly implicate former Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence that engulfed the state in May 2023. The direction came after a forensic report submitted by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) was opened in court.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took on record the sealed CFSL findings submitted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The bench stated that the solicitor general must now obtain fresh instructions from the state authorities and file a re-examined report.

“We will keep the petitioners aside for now. If something wrong has been done, it must be looked into rather than protecting anyone,” observed the Chief Justice.

Solicitor General Mehta requested a month to continue the investigation, noting that peace had been restored in the state and suggesting the Manipur High Court could now take up the matter. The court, however, fixed the next hearing for the week of July 21, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Appearing for the petitioner, Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), senior advocate Prashant Bhushan demanded a fair and transparent probe, stressing the seriousness of the leaked conversations. He alleged that Singh could be heard in the tapes allowing Meitei groups to loot state arms. He further submitted that a private truth lab analysis confirmed 93% voice match with the former CM.

The bench, in response, acknowledged that Manipur is currently under President’s Rule, and hence, a fair probe should not be an issue.

Earlier, the court had directed KOHUR to submit the audio material in CD format and asked CFSL for verification of authenticity. Singh had resigned from his post on February 9 following political unrest and internal dissent within the BJP’s state unit.

Over 260 people have been killed since violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities last year. The clashes began after a tribal march protested a High Court order concerning Scheduled Tribe status for Meiteis.

Bhushan argued that the leaked tapes revealed disturbing content and showed the former CM’s alleged involvement in fuelling violence and shielding perpetrators. The petition seeks a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe what it describes as a centrally coordinated attack on the Kuki community.

The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on that demand but has asked for a re-evaluation of the evidence before taking the next steps.

Filed under

manipur violence SC

newsx

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns
newsx

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad
Despite Sunrisers Hyderab

‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev...
Israel has approved a new

Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military...
newsx

Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India
Trump suggested that the

Trump Proposes Reopening Alcatraz to House ‘America’s Most Ruthless And Violent Offenders’: All You Need...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev Unadkat

‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev...

Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military Plan Is And Why It’s Raising Global Alarm | Explained

Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military...

Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India

Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India

Entertainment

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Babil Khan Breaks Silence After Sai Rajesh’s Remarks

Babil Khan Breaks Silence After Sai Rajesh’s Remarks

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media