SC Slams Seat-Blocking In NEET-PG Counselling, Issues 10 Key Reform Directives To Uphold Merit

Supreme Court calls out NEET-PG seat-blocking malpractice, orders 10 major reforms to restore transparency and merit in medical counselling.

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday strongly criticised the practice of seat-blocking during NEET-PG counselling, describing it as a systemic failure that disadvantages higher-ranked candidates and undermines merit-based admissions. The Court issued ten critical directives aimed at reforming the counselling process and ensuring fairness in medical postgraduate seat allocation across India.

Seat-Blocking Undermines Meritocracy, Says Supreme Court

A two-judge bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan observed that seat-blocking is not a minor irregularity, but rather a reflection of deep-rooted policy and governance issues.

“This malpractice distorts the actual availability of seats, fosters inequity among aspirants, and often reduces the process to one governed more by chance than merit,” the Court noted.

Seat-blocking typically occurs when candidates temporarily secure seats in multiple colleges as a backup. They later vacate the less-preferred ones after securing admission elsewhere, but by then, many deserving candidates have already settled for lower-ranking options, having no access to the vacated seats.

Causes and Consequences of Seat Blocking

The Court pointed to several contributing factors:

Delayed state counselling processes

Uncoordinated seat additions/deletions

Lack of alignment between All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota rounds

These gaps allow lower-ranked candidates to take risks and sometimes benefit unfairly, while higher-ranked aspirants are forced to compromise due to lack of transparency and real-time data on seat availability.

10 Supreme Court Directives to Prevent Seat Blocking

To address this malpractice, the Court laid out ten strong directives for medical authorities and counselling bodies:

Nationally Synchronized Counselling Calendar

Align AIQ and State counselling rounds to prevent system-wide seat blocking. Mandatory Pre-Counselling Fee Disclosure

All private/deemed universities must disclose detailed fee structures, including tuition, hostel, and other charges. Centralized Fee Regulation Framework

To be implemented under the National Medical Commission (NMC) for transparency and accountability. Upgrade Window Post-Round 2

Allow already admitted students to shift to better seats without reopening counselling to new applicants. Publish Raw Scores and Answer Keys

Ensure transparency in multi-shift NEET-PG exams through disclosure of scores, keys, and normalization formulas. Strict Penalties for Seat Blocking

Repeat offenders will face forfeiture of deposits, disqualification from future NEET-PG exams, and blacklisting of complicit institutions. Aadhaar-Based Seat Tracking

Prevent multiple seat holdings and impersonation by using biometric verification. Accountability for State Authorities

Hold state medical education departments accountable for counselling irregularities through contempt proceedings or disciplinary actions. Uniform Counselling Conduct Code

Implement a standardised code across states covering eligibility, mop-up rounds, withdrawals, and grievance redress. Third-Party Oversight by NMC

Independent audits of counselling data, compliance, and admission fairness on an annual basis.

Case Background and Compensation Revision

The Court was hearing a long-pending appeal involving NEET-PG aspirants from the 2017-18 session, who had approached the Allahabad High Court over unfair seat allocation due to seat-blocking. The High Court had ruled in favour of the students, awarding Rs 10 lakh compensation each and directing systemic reforms.

However, that order was stayed in 2018. In today’s judgment, the Supreme Court revised the compensation to Rs 1 lakh each, acknowledging the policy changes introduced in 2021. It urged authorities to urgently implement the new directives to prevent similar grievances in the future.

