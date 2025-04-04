Home
Friday, April 4, 2025
  SC Decision A Major Blow To Revanth Reddy's Agenda, Says Telangana BJP

SC Decision A Major Blow To Revanth Reddy’s Agenda, Says Telangana BJP

The BJP has welcomed the SC decision to stay Telangana government's move to clear 400 acres of forest land at Kancha Gachibowli, calling it a "tight slap" to Reddy government

SC Decision A Major Blow To Revanth Reddy’s Agenda, Says Telangana BJP

The BJP has welcomed the SC decision to stay the Telangana government’s move to clear 400 acres of forest land at Kancha Gachibowli, calling it a “tight slap” to the Reddy government. (PTI Photo)


Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the state government’s move to clear 400 acres of forest land at Kancha Gachibowli near the University of Hyderabad, calling it a “tight slap” to the state government.

State BJP Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subash strongly criticized the Congress-led government’s repeated attempts to mask policy failures with “flashy but hollow” initiatives like “Hydra” and “Pharma City.”

Subash also said, “Everyone saw how the Hydra project was called out in court, exposing the government’s childish justifications. Now, the so-called grand Pharma City proposal is facing the same fate.”

Drawing a sharp comparison, he added, “It’s a case of ‘bitten many times, yet never shy.’ To think that a responsible government would destroy an ecologically rich forest zone just to raise a few thousand crores is both shocking and shameful.”

The party lauded the students at the University of Hyderabad for their proactive stand in protesting the government’s move, which ultimately prompted the apex court’s intervention. “Their voice mattered. Their commitment to environmental protection is commendable,” Subash noted.

The Supreme Court observed that the interim report from the Registrar of the Telangana High Court paints an alarming picture of environmental degradation under the guise of development. The report indicated that widespread tree felling had already occurred—an act the court noted as a serious threat to the environment.

Criticizing the government’s formation of a ministerial panel to review the land-use policies, Subash remarked, “This belated effort to justify the destruction sounds like a crude joke. You don’t cut down forests first and then talk about conservation later.”

The BJP reiterated its commitment to protecting Telangana’s environment and holding the state government accountable for its reckless actions.

Filed under

Kancha Gachibowli NV Subash Pharma City Revanth Reddy Telangana BJP University of Hyderabad

