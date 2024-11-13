SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized that Ajit Pawar's faction must fight the elections on their own identity, rather than relying on Sharad Pawar's name for political advantage.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) about their continuous use of Sharad Pawar’s name during the ongoing campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized that Ajit Pawar’s faction must fight the elections on their own identity, rather than relying on Sharad Pawar’s name for political advantage. The bench instructed Ajit Pawar to direct his party members to refrain from using pictures, videos, or any campaign materials featuring Sharad Pawar.

“You try to stand up on your own feet now, especially after having ideological differences with Sharad Pawar,” the bench stated, further remarking that voters are wise enough to discern the situation and not be confused by such tactics.

The top court had previously directed the Ajit Pawar-led faction to publish disclaimers in major Marathi newspapers, clarifying that the use of the ‘clock’ symbol by their faction is still sub-judice, and subject to the outcome of the ongoing legal challenge. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Sharad Pawar-led faction, argued that the Ajit Pawar group was not complying with the court’s earlier orders and was continuing to capitalize on Sharad Pawar’s goodwill for electoral gains.

The bench responded by asserting that voters are discerning enough to differentiate between the two factions of the NCP. “We should not underestimate voters,” the court stated, stressing that both sides should focus on their own campaign efforts rather than trying to influence the electorate by invoking the other side’s name.

The court also reiterated that the Ajit Pawar faction should abide by the court’s previous directives, which included refraining from using Sharad Pawar’s name and images in any campaign materials. It noted that the dispute regarding the ‘clock’ symbol remains sub-judice, and the parties involved should comply with the court’s orders in good faith.

This ruling comes after the Election Commission recognized the Ajit Pawar faction as the legitimate NCP based on its legislative majority, allotting them the ‘clock’ symbol for the elections. Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar faction has been directed to campaign under the name “Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar” with a different symbol, the “man-blowing turha.”

As the Maharashtra assembly polls approach, both factions of the NCP continue to battle not only for political supremacy but also for control over the party’s legacy, symbols, and public support.

