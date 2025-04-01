Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Scary Video: Massive Explosion At Gujarat Firecracker Factory Kills Over 10 Workers In Deesa

A terrifying explosion at a firecracker factory in Gujarat’s Deesa triggered a massive fire, killing 17 workers. Officials suspect a boiler blast caused the tragedy.

Scary Video: Massive Explosion At Gujarat Firecracker Factory Kills Over 10 Workers In Deesa


Seventeen workers lost their lives in a tragic explosion followed by a massive fire at a firecracker factory and warehouse in Deesa, Gujarat, on Tuesday, according to officials.

The fire erupted at Deepak Traders, creating chaos as the factory’s slab collapsed, making rescue operations difficult, District Collector Mihir Patel stated. Firefighters from Deesa Municipality and 108 ambulance teams rushed to the site to manage the emergency.

Watch:

Initially, Patel confirmed six deaths, but as firefighting teams brought the fire under control and searched through the debris, the death toll increased to 17.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire started due to a boiler explosion inside the factory. The explosion was so powerful that it caused parts of the building to collapse, worsening the situation for those trapped inside.

Rescue teams worked tirelessly to douse the flames and conduct cooling operations to prevent any further fire outbreaks. Debris clearance operations were also underway to ensure no more victims remained trapped.

Rescue Efforts & Ongoing Investigation

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was also deployed to assist in rescue operations, officials told news agency PTI. Their presence added to the coordinated efforts of local authorities, firefighters, and medical teams working at the accident site.

Current Status & Next Steps

With the fire now under control, authorities are continuing search and rescue operations while also investigating the exact cause of the explosion. The local administration has assured a detailed inquiry into safety violations at the factory.

This tragic incident raises concerns about safety standards in firecracker factories, especially as such accidents have occurred in the past. Authorities are expected to take strict action against any negligence found.

Deepak Traders explosion Deesa factory blast video firecracker factory gujarat

