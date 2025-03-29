SCARY! Woman’s Body Rots Inside Hidden Door, Wrapped In Blanket, In Delhi

Residents of Delhi’s Vivek Vihar locality were left in shock on Friday night after the body of a woman was discovered hidden inside a bed box in a house.

Residents of Delhi’s Vivek Vihar locality were left in shock on Friday night after the body of a woman was discovered hidden inside a bed box in a house. The police have detained the homeowner, identified as Vivekanand Mishra, for questioning. The deceased, believed to be in her late 40s, has yet to be identified.

Authorities were alerted after locals reported a strong foul smell coming from a DDA flat in Satyam Enclave, Jhilmil Colony. Responding to the complaint, the Vivek Vihar police station received a call around 4:37 PM.

#WATCH | Delhi: A dead body of a woman was found inside the bed-box in a house in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar (Earlier visuals from the spot) https://t.co/pC4GMwt2La pic.twitter.com/MlpHZpj21E — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2025

“Upon entering the house, we found an intact body of a woman concealed inside a bag wrapped in a blanket, which was placed in a bed box. An incense stick was found burning on top of it,” said Neha Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman had been deceased for at least two to three days before being discovered. According to reports, Mishra had visited the flat on Thursday night and again on Friday afternoon.

A forensic team has examined the scene, and an extensive probe is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. Police are also working to establish the victim’s identity and the possible motive behind the crime.

