Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • SCARY! Woman’s Body Rots Inside Hidden Door, Wrapped In Blanket, In Delhi

SCARY! Woman’s Body Rots Inside Hidden Door, Wrapped In Blanket, In Delhi

Residents of Delhi’s Vivek Vihar locality were left in shock on Friday night after the body of a woman was discovered hidden inside a bed box in a house.

Residents of Delhi’s Vivek Vihar locality were left in shock on Friday night after the body of a woman was discovered hidden inside a bed box in a house. The police have detained the homeowner, identified as Vivekanand Mishra, for questioning. The deceased, believed to be in her late 40s, has yet to be identified.

Authorities were alerted after locals reported a strong foul smell coming from a DDA flat in Satyam Enclave, Jhilmil Colony. Responding to the complaint, the Vivek Vihar police station received a call around 4:37 PM.

“Upon entering the house, we found an intact body of a woman concealed inside a bag wrapped in a blanket, which was placed in a bed box. An incense stick was found burning on top of it,” said Neha Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman had been deceased for at least two to three days before being discovered. According to reports, Mishra had visited the flat on Thursday night and again on Friday afternoon.

A forensic team has examined the scene, and an extensive probe is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. Police are also working to establish the victim’s identity and the possible motive behind the crime.

Also Read: 16 Naxalites Encountered In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District

 

Filed under

Delhi Vivek Vihar

newsx

Gautam Adani Meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Discusses Investment Opportunities
India & U.S. discuss trad

India, US Discuss Efforts To Reduce Trade Barriers For A ‘Balanced Trade Relationship’ Amid Tariff...
Amid Tariff Concerns, For

Amid Tariff Concerns, Former US Official Defends India’s Trade Practices
A powerful 7.7-magnitude

What Caused The Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake? The Science Behind The Destruction And The Role Of The...
newsx

SCARY! Woman’s Body Rots Inside Hidden Door, Wrapped In Blanket, In Delhi
Myanmar Earthquake: Tremo

Myanmar Earthquake: Tremors of Tragedy, Strength, and Resilience- Here Is Everything We Know
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gautam Adani Meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Discusses Investment Opportunities

Gautam Adani Meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Discusses Investment Opportunities

India, US Discuss Efforts To Reduce Trade Barriers For A ‘Balanced Trade Relationship’ Amid Tariff Concerns

India, US Discuss Efforts To Reduce Trade Barriers For A ‘Balanced Trade Relationship’ Amid Tariff...

Amid Tariff Concerns, Former US Official Defends India’s Trade Practices

Amid Tariff Concerns, Former US Official Defends India’s Trade Practices

What Caused The Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake? The Science Behind The Destruction And The Role Of The Sagaing Fault

What Caused The Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake? The Science Behind The Destruction And The Role Of The...

Myanmar Earthquake: Tremors of Tragedy, Strength, and Resilience- Here Is Everything We Know

Myanmar Earthquake: Tremors of Tragedy, Strength, and Resilience- Here Is Everything We Know

Entertainment

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Lifestyle

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock