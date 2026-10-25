School Holiday Tomorrow, 26 Oct 2026: Schools To Remain Closed In These Districts Of Odisha State; Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu On Cyclone Arnab Alert

School Holiday October 26, 2026: A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal has triggered alerts across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with Cyclone Arnab expected to form by October 26 and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28. Odisha has announced school closures in five districts for October 28 and 29, while heavy rain and waterlogging have raised concerns in neighboring regions.

Students and parents wondering whether schools will remain closed on Monday, October 26, should check announcements from their respective district administrations. The closure dates announced for Odisha’s five districts apply to October 28 and 29, while further decisions elsewhere will depend on local conditions.

School Holiday Tomorrow: State-Wise Updates

The developing weather system has prompted authorities to prepare for heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible disruption. Here are the key updates based on the information available:

Odisha: Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centers will remain closed on October 28 and 29 in five districts.

Andhra Pradesh: Authorities are preparing for a possible cyclone landfall on October 28. The information provided does not confirm a statewide school holiday for October 26.

Tamil Nadu: Several coastal areas are on alert as heavy rain is expected. A statewide school closure for October 26 has not been specified.

Puducherry: Continuous rain and waterlogging have been reported in several localities. Residents should follow local administration announcements for school-related decisions.

Odisha School Holiday: Check The Five Districts

The Odisha government has ordered educational institutions and Anganwadi centers to remain closed on October 28 and 29 in the following districts:

Ganjam

Gajapati

Rayagada

Koraput

Malkangiri

District administrators in other parts of Odisha will decide whether to close educational institutions based on the prevailing weather conditions.

The state has also stepped up disaster preparedness, deploying around 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 225 Fire Services units. Officials have been directed to prepare shelters and prioritise the safety of vulnerable residents.

Cyclone Arnab: When And Where Is Landfall Expected?

According to the forecast details provided, the weather system developed from a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and became a depression on October 24. It is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 26.

Key details include:

Expected landfall: Around the forenoon of October 28.

Likely landfall area: Between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Expected wind speed: 115–125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Rainfall threat: Heavy to exceptionally heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Odisha and neighboring regions.

The storm’s exact path and intensity may change as the system develops.

IMD Red Alert: Odisha Districts On Watch

A red warning has been issued for Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam for October 28, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall potentially exceeding 20 centimeters.

The forecast also warns of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 60–70 kmph. Farmers have been advised to protect their crops, while health facilities in vulnerable areas have been instructed to stock essential medicines and medical supplies.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and those already at sea have been asked to return to the coast.

Tamil Nadu And Puducherry: Rain And Waterlogging Concerns

Cyclone warning signals have been raised at nine maritime ports across the region, including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Pamban and Thoothukudi.

Puducherry has experienced continuous rainfall since Saturday night, with waterlogging reported along Coast Road and in Krishna Nagar and Laspet Sarum. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Puducherry, Karaikal and neighboring Tamil Nadu districts.

Will Schools Be Closed On October 26?

The information provided confirms school closures in five Odisha districts for October 28 and 29. It does not establish a blanket school holiday across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu or Puducherry for October 26.

Parents and students should check official district-level announcements before travelling to school, as authorities may issue additional instructions depending on rainfall and the cyclone’s progress.