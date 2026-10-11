School Holiday Tomorrow October 12, 2026: Are Schools Open or Closed on Monday? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Tomorrow October 12, 2026: Will schools remain open or closed on Monday, October 12? Students and parents across India are checking school holiday updates as the festive season continues and weather conditions remain a factor in some regions. There is no confirmed nationwide school holiday for October 12. However, school schedules may differ because of state-specific vacation calendars, local holidays and district-level orders.

Schools in some states may be observing autumn or Dussehra vacations, while others are expected to follow their regular academic schedules. Parents should check the latest school circulars and official local announcements before sending their children to class.

Weather conditions could also influence school operations in areas experiencing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms or strong winds. However, a weather alert does not automatically mean that schools will be closed.

School Holiday October 12: Will Schools Be Open or Closed Tomorrow?

Schools across India may follow different schedules on Monday, October 12, depending on their respective academic calendars and local administrative decisions.

There is no single holiday arrangement applicable to every state. While some schools may remain closed for festive vacations, others may conduct classes as usual. Any district-specific closure announced by local authorities should be followed.

Here are the latest general updates for major states and regions.

Delhi-NCR School Holiday Update for October 12

Schools in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are expected to follow their regular schedules unless the authorities or individual school administrations announce a holiday.

No blanket school closure has been confirmed for Delhi-NCR for October 12.

Weather-related changes may be announced if conditions affect student safety.

Parents should check school messages and district administration notifications for last-minute updates.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Update

Schools in Uttar Pradesh are generally expected to operate according to their regular schedules on Monday, October 12, unless a local holiday or vacation applies.

No statewide school closure has been confirmed for the date in the information available.

District authorities may announce closures if severe weather or other local circumstances require them.

Students should check notices issued by their schools and district administrations.

West Bengal School Holiday Update

School schedules in West Bengal may be affected by Durga Puja vacation arrangements and individual institutional calendars.

Some schools may be following an extended festive break.

Reopening dates may differ between institutions.

Parents should confirm whether their children’s schools will reopen on October 12 or remain closed for the Puja holidays.

Telangana School Holiday Update

Telangana students may have a holiday on October 12 as part of the Dasara vacation period.

A published 2026 school holiday schedule indicates a vacation from October 10 to October 22.

The reported dates cover Monday, October 12.

Parents should confirm the schedule through their school’s latest circular or the applicable education department notification.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Update

Schools in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh may follow different arrangements depending on their academic calendars and festive vacation schedules.

Tamil Nadu: Check the school calendar and any local holiday announcement.

Karnataka: Confirm whether the institution has scheduled a Dussehra or autumn vacation.

Andhra Pradesh: Check the official school holiday list and reopening date.

In all three states, local orders and school-specific notices should take precedence over general holiday reports.

Can Heavy Rain or Thunderstorms Lead to School Closures?

Weather conditions may affect school operations in parts of India, particularly where heavy rainfall, lightning, thunderstorms or strong winds create unsafe travel conditions.

District administrations may order school closures or revise timings when necessary.

Weather warnings do not automatically establish a school holiday.

Parents should monitor official weather bulletins and local government announcements.

If a school issues its own closure notice, students should follow that communication.

The final decision may vary from one district to another, even within the same state.

State-Wise School Holiday Updates for October 12, 2026

Delhi: No blanket school holiday confirmed; check school notices.

Uttar Pradesh: No statewide closure confirmed; district-level orders may apply.

Haryana: Regular schedules expected unless authorities announce otherwise.

Punjab: Check local administration updates and school circulars.

Rajasthan: Follow district announcements and the school’s academic calendar.

Madhya Pradesh: Check institutional holiday schedules and local notifications.

West Bengal: Confirm Puja vacation dates and reopening arrangements.

Telangana: A reported Dasara vacation covers October 12; verify with the school.

Andhra Pradesh: Check school-specific festive vacation dates.

Tamil Nadu: No blanket closure confirmed; follow local announcements.

Karnataka: Check the academic calendar and Dussehra vacation schedule.

Kerala: Follow the school’s holiday calendar and local notifications.

Odisha: Check district-level announcements and institutional vacation dates.

Assam: Confirm the schedule through school notices and district updates.

Dussehra School Holidays 2026: When Will Schools Reopen?

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, falls on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Schools across India may observe holidays around the festival, but the duration of the break depends on the state, education board and individual institution.

Some schools may have extended autumn vacations, while others may observe a shorter break closer to the festival. Parents should consult the official school calendar to confirm the final holiday and reopening dates.

School Holiday Tomorrow, October 12: What Should Parents Do?

Before sending children to school on Monday, parents should: