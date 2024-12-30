Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
School Jobs Scam: Accused Falls Ill, Charges Framing Delayed

The framing of charges in a money laundering case related to a recruitment scam, being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, could not take place due to one of the accused falling ill.

School Jobs Scam: Accused Falls Ill, Charges Framing Delayed

The framing of charges in a money laundering case related to a recruitment scam, being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, could not take place on Monday due to one of the accused falling ill.

Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, one of the accused, was taken to the state-run SSKM hospital after reportedly feeling dizzy while being brought to the PMLA court at Bankshall Court. His lawyer informed the judge about the situation.

The PMLA court, which is handling the case involving the money trail in the alleged school recruitment scam in the state, decided to adjourn the hearing. The court scheduled the matter for January 2 and instructed that Bhadra’s medical report be submitted for review at the next hearing.

Other accused individuals, including Arpita Mukherjee and Kuntal Ghosh, who are out on bail, attended the court session as per the earlier court order. Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee was also presented before the court.

In a related development, the Supreme Court had previously ordered Chatterjee’s release on bail, set for February 1, 2025. However, the release is conditional on the trial court framing charges against the accused and examining vulnerable witnesses by January 30, 2025.

