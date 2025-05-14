Schools In J&K Border Areas To Reopen Tomorrow As India-Pakistan Tensions Ease

Likewise, in Rajouri, schools will be open in the Peeri, Kalakote, Thanamandi, Moghla, Kotranka, Khawas, Lower Hathal and Darhal areas.In Poonch, the Surankote and Buffliaz areas will open schools.

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, announced on Wednesday that schools in certain border areas of Jammu and Kashmir will reopen on May 15.

In relief for students and parents, schools in several areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts will reopen tomorrow after being closed in the wake of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

In Jammu, the Chowki Choura, Bhalwal, Dansal, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu zones will be reopening schools. In Samba, the Vijaypur will open schools tomorrow. In Kathua, the Barnoti, Lakhanpur, Sallan, and Ghagwal zones will open the schools.

Likewise, in Rajouri, schools will be open in the Peeri, Kalakote, Thanamandi, Moghla, Kotranka, Khawas, Lower Hathal and Darhal areas.In Poonch, the Surankote and Buffliaz areas will open schools.

No further disruptions

The reopening marks a step towards restoring normalcy and ensuring that students in these border zones continue their education without further disruptions. Life in Jammu and Kashmir has slowly returned to normal after a recent cessation of hostilities and an understanding between India and Pakistan.

One key sign of normalcy was the reopening of schools, both government and private, after being shut for five to six days due to safety concerns and days of heightened tension.

Morning visuals from Udhampur showed children in uniforms excited to return to their classes. They resumed their studies without further disruptions.The resumption of school activities has relieved residents, marking a return to routine after a period of uncertainty.

India’s precision strikes

Government and private schools in the Udhampur district and Bani, Basholi, Mahanpur, Bhaddu, Malhar, and Billawar zones of the Kathua district have been reopened today. India’s precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The government had said that the perpetrators would face severe punishment, and over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor. Indian Armed Forces effectively repelled Pakistan’s subsequent military aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

The two countries have now reached an understanding of stopping firing and military action after the Pakistan DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart.

(With ANI Inputs)

