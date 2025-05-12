Schools Reopen In J&K As Peace Returns, Border Areas Remain Shut Amid Safety Concerns

As calm returns to Jammu and Kashmir after days of tension with Pakistan, the Union Territory is witnessing the first signs of normal life. Authorities confirmed on Monday that schools and colleges will reopen from Tuesday. However, institutions in the border areas will stay closed for now as a precautionary measure.

The partial reopening was approved by the UT’s education department after reviewing the current situation. Jammu divisional commissioner confirmed the decision, noting that the government is proceeding cautiously in areas affected by recent shelling.

Meanwhile, civilian flight operations at Srinagar airport, which had been suspended since May 7 following the launch of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, will resume from Tuesday. Haj flights are also set to resume from Srinagar on Wednesday, bringing further relief to citizens.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the return to normalcy but issued a strong message on the importance of future preparedness. “May we never face such a situation again. But if we do, we must be better prepared,” Omar said after touring the damage caused by Pakistani attacks in Jammu.

In his remarks, the chief minister acknowledged a new and unsettling reality shelling has reached deeper into urban areas. “For the first time, even old quarters of Jammu have been affected. We are now forced to contemplate building bunkers in the city something previously unimaginable,” he added.

In the heavily affected Poonch district, where 13 people lost their lives and many others were injured, Omar stressed the urgent need for reforms in emergency response and infrastructure. He outlined plans to strengthen hospitals, build both fixed and mobile bunkers, enhance ambulance services, and improve evacuation methods through mock drills and on-ground assessments.

Meanwhile, clearance operations continue in the border zones. On Monday, police cleared several villages in the Uri sector of Baramulla district including Kamalkote, Gowhallan, Madha, Salamabad, Gangerhill, and Gawalta of unexploded ordnance. Residents have now been allowed to return to their homes.

The Indian Army confirmed that Monday night was the first without any cross-border shelling. “The night remained largely peaceful across J&K and other areas along the border,” the Army said in a statement.

J&K education minister Sakina Itoo stated that the final decision on reopening schools in border areas will be taken on Tuesday, depending on the ground situation.

