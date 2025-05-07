Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Schools Shut in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Schools Shut in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

All educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed until further notice, the district administration confirmed.

Schools Shut in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

All educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed until further notice, the district administration confirmed.


Amid increasing regional tensions and potential threats of retaliation in the wake of India’s military strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, schools and all other educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed until further notice, the district administration confirmed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, local authorities are also on high alert, with increased deployment of paramilitary forces in sensitive zones.

This comes after the Indian Armed Forces launched a precision strike early Wednesday morning, targeting nine terrorist camps located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation, a direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including a Nepali citizen, was aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure responsible for orchestrating cross-border attacks.

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed… The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during an official press briefing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi shared surveillance footage of the targeted strikes. The videos included visuals of training camps in Muridke — the infamous site where 26/11 attackers David Headley and Ajmal Kasab were trained — and several other locations in Sialkot, Kotli and Barnala.

According to Col. Qureshi, the sites included

  • Muridke Training Camp
  • Sarjal Camp (Sialkot)
  • Markaz Ahle Hadith
  • Markaz Abbas (Kotli)
  • Mehmoona Joya Camp (Sialkot)

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also addressed the nation, describing the Pahalgam attack as a brutal attempt to destabilise the return of peace in the region. “The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family…the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir,” Misri said, as reported by ANI.

ALSO READ: Despite Heinous Attack On Our Neighbour’: Nepali Lawmaker’s Stinging Remarks Against Pakistani Delegation’s Visit Amid Tensions With India

Filed under

India Pakistan tensions Operation Sindoor Strikes Schools Shut in J&K

newsx

Operation Sindoor Brings Justice: Hajipur Women Wear Sindoor Again After Pahalgam Terror Attack
In a move to strengthen e

Operation Sindoor: Bomb Blast Mock Drill Held at RML Hospital to Test Emergency Response
All educational instituti

Schools Shut in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes
Pakistan Shells Civilian

Pakistan Shells Civilian Homes After Operation Sindoor; Killing People, Gurdwara Targeted
newsx

India: Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills Conducted Following MHA Directive On New Threats
India-Pakistan tensions e

High Alert Along LoC and IB After Pakistan Army Shells Religious Sites in Poonch After...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Operation Sindoor Brings Justice: Hajipur Women Wear Sindoor Again After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor Brings Justice: Hajipur Women Wear Sindoor Again After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor: Bomb Blast Mock Drill Held at RML Hospital to Test Emergency Response

Operation Sindoor: Bomb Blast Mock Drill Held at RML Hospital to Test Emergency Response

Pakistan Shells Civilian Homes After Operation Sindoor; Killing People, Gurdwara Targeted

Pakistan Shells Civilian Homes After Operation Sindoor; Killing People, Gurdwara Targeted

India: Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills Conducted Following MHA Directive On New Threats

India: Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills Conducted Following MHA Directive On New Threats

High Alert Along LoC and IB After Pakistan Army Shells Religious Sites in Poonch After Operation Sindoor

High Alert Along LoC and IB After Pakistan Army Shells Religious Sites in Poonch After...

Entertainment

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media