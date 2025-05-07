Schools Shut in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

All educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed until further notice, the district administration confirmed.

Amid increasing regional tensions and potential threats of retaliation in the wake of India’s military strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, schools and all other educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed until further notice, the district administration confirmed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, local authorities are also on high alert, with increased deployment of paramilitary forces in sensitive zones.

This comes after the Indian Armed Forces launched a precision strike early Wednesday morning, targeting nine terrorist camps located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation, a direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including a Nepali citizen, was aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure responsible for orchestrating cross-border attacks.

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed… The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during an official press briefing.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi shared surveillance footage of the targeted strikes. The videos included visuals of training camps in Muridke — the infamous site where 26/11 attackers David Headley and Ajmal Kasab were trained — and several other locations in Sialkot, Kotli and Barnala.

According to Col. Qureshi, the sites included

Muridke Training Camp

Sarjal Camp (Sialkot)

Markaz Ahle Hadith

Markaz Abbas (Kotli)

Mehmoona Joya Camp (Sialkot)

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also addressed the nation, describing the Pahalgam attack as a brutal attempt to destabilise the return of peace in the region. “The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family…the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir,” Misri said, as reported by ANI.

