Friday, May 2, 2025
Scooty Charging Point Sparks Fire Near Central Mall In Kolkata’s New Town

Panic gripped the New Town area of Kolkata on Friday evening after a fire broke out near the Central Mall. The blaze reportedly started at a scooty charging point adjacent to the mall, raising concerns among shoppers and locals in the vicinity.


Panic gripped the New Town area of Kolkata on Friday evening after a fire broke out near the Central Mall. The blaze reportedly started at a scooty charging point adjacent to the mall, raising concerns among shoppers and locals in the vicinity.

Two fire engines were rushed to the scene, and firefighters are currently engaged in dousing the flames. As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.

The fire broke out close to a busy public area, heightening fears of a potential spread. However, quick response from the fire department helped in containing the situation.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the fire. The area around the incident site has been cordoned off for safety, and traffic movement near Central Mall is being regulated.

More details are awaited.

Central Mall Kolkata fire New Town fire

