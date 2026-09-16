SC/ST Act Case: Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Ajeet Bharti’s Anticipatory Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea filed by right-wing Youtuber and commentator Ajeet Bharti in a case registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court also questioned the Delhi Police on why no notice was issued to Bharti in the case and whether his custodial interrogation was required. The lawyer, who appeared for Delhi Police, informed the Court that the Investigating Officer got Ajeet Bharti’s address only two days ago and now they are in a position to communicate with him.

During the hearing, Bharti submitted that he had no intention of insulting or disparaging any particular caste.

Bharti told the court that the context of his statement was that a person’s caste or political position should not determine whether they are suitable for marriage.

He argued that his remarks were intended to convey that caste or political office should not be a consideration when it comes to choosing a life partner. Bharti’s counsel placed the context before the court while seeking protection from arrest in the case.

Earlier during the hearing, Justice Saurabh Banerjee watched the controversial video in which Bharti purportedly made objectionable comments. The High Court has now reserved its order on his anticipatory bail plea.