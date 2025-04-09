Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Scuffle Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly After AAP MLA’s Remarks On Hindus

Scuffle Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly After AAP MLA’s Remarks On Hindus

Reacting to the comments, BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa, who was in the assembly when the scuffle broke out, condemned Malik's comments.

Scuffle Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly After AAP MLA’s Remarks On Hindus

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly


A scuffle broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly following comments made by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik on Hindus, leading to multiple MLAs being marshalled out by officials.

Reportedly, certain Bhartiya Janata Party MLAs objected to alleged comments made by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik, where he claimed that Hindus wear a ’tilak’ but sin all the time.

Reacting to the comments, BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa, who was in the assembly when the scuffle broke out, condemned Malik’s comments.

“Today, he has insulted Hindus; will he do anything he wants? We will protest this, he has insulted Hindus saying that Hindus wear tilak and sin, steal from people, drink alcohol, we will tell him what Hindus do.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Mehraj Malik also got into a heated argument with PDP MLA Waheed Parra.

“You have been a traitor…he has brought in the mafia. There are so many people outside. Who are these people?” Malik told Para

While talking with reporters, Malik said, “He tells me I have no respect or manners. Will he teach me?”

AAP MLA’s claims

The AAP MLA further claimed that he had been attacked by BJP workers.

Awami Itehhad Party leader and MLA Salman Khursheed claimed that the NC-led government plans to adjourn the proceedings the whole day through various disruptions.

“They will shout, create ruckus for 1-2 hours and adjourn the house till the 3rd day is completed. But Today we will demand in the house that the session be extended by five days. Atleast for the 3 days, the proceedings of the house did not take place, the business be reissued, which have private members resolutions and bills too,” Khursheed said.

He further questioned the leader of the House, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, being absent from the house proceedings for the last 3 days. “You can see, where is the leader of the house? Why did he not come for the last three days?”

This is the third day chaos has broken out in the Assembly. On the first and second days, the house saw protests by the Opposition parties and NC MLAs demanding an adjournment motion to discuss the Waqf Amendment Act. However, the Speaker had refused to list the matter citing that the Act has been challenged in court.

Following protests, People’s Democratic Party MLA Waheed Parra was marshalled out as he tried to reach the well of the house to show some papers on the issue. People’s Conference Chief and MLA Sajjad Lone, who also was present in the Assembly, had gotten in an argument with other National Conference MLAs, who were demanding a discussion too.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘All Tests Are Normal’: P Chidambaram Breaks Silence After Fainting At Sabarmati Ashram

Filed under

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly MLA Mehraj Malik

RBI's monetary policy dec

‘RBI’s Policy Shift Brings Relief to Bond Markets’: Experts Ananlyse RBI’s New Monetary Policy
newsx

Trump’s Tariff Threat Could Cripple India’s $8.7 Billion Pharma Empire: Drug Prices In US May...
External Affairs Minister

‘India To Negotiate Bilateral Trade Agreement With US’: EAM S Jaishankar On Trump’s Trade Tariffs
newsx

Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why
A scuffle broke out in th

Scuffle Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly After AAP MLA’s Remarks On Hindus
Santo Domingo Nightclub R

Tragedy At Star-Studded Santo Domingo Nightclub: 98 Dead In Shocking Roof Collapse
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘RBI’s Policy Shift Brings Relief to Bond Markets’: Experts Ananlyse RBI’s New Monetary Policy

‘RBI’s Policy Shift Brings Relief to Bond Markets’: Experts Ananlyse RBI’s New Monetary Policy

Trump’s Tariff Threat Could Cripple India’s $8.7 Billion Pharma Empire: Drug Prices In US May Skyrocket

Trump’s Tariff Threat Could Cripple India’s $8.7 Billion Pharma Empire: Drug Prices In US May...

‘India To Negotiate Bilateral Trade Agreement With US’: EAM S Jaishankar On Trump’s Trade Tariffs

‘India To Negotiate Bilateral Trade Agreement With US’: EAM S Jaishankar On Trump’s Trade Tariffs

Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why

Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why

Tragedy At Star-Studded Santo Domingo Nightclub: 98 Dead In Shocking Roof Collapse

Tragedy At Star-Studded Santo Domingo Nightclub: 98 Dead In Shocking Roof Collapse

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank