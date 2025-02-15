Second Batch of Indian Deportees Arrives In Amritsar Amid Rising Tensions

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the airport ahead of the plane’s arrival and assured assistance to the deportees from his state.

The second batch of 119 Indian nationals deported from the United States landed at Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Saturday, as part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration under the Donald Trump administration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to officials, the deportees hail from multiple states:

67 from Punjab

33 from Haryana

8 from Gujarat

3 from Uttar Pradesh

2 each from Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan

1 each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir

Punjab CM Assures Support for Returnees

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the airport ahead of the plane’s arrival and assured assistance to the deportees from his state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We have made arrangements for their safe return to their hometowns. Our vehicles are ready to take them home,” Mann stated.

Officials have also confirmed that a third deportation flight, carrying 157 Indian nationals, is scheduled to land on Sunday.

First Deportation Flight Sparks Controversy

This latest deportation comes just days after the first US Air Force plane carrying 104 Indian deportees arrived in Amritsar on February 5. However, the arrival was marred by controversy after reports emerged that many returnees had been shackled during the journey.

Several deportees claimed they were handcuffed and leg-cuffed throughout the flight, only to be unshackled after landing. The incident triggered widespread outrage in India, with opposition leaders condemning the treatment of Indian migrants.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticized the handling of the deportees, stating:

“Our people were treated worse than garbage. The Indian government must take a stand and raise this issue with Washington.”

Following the backlash, the Indian government lodged a formal protest with US authorities, expressing concern over the treatment of its citizens.

Bhagwant Mann Slams Centre Over Deportation Flights

Ahead of the second flight’s arrival, CM Bhagwant Mann questioned the Central government’s decision to allow deportation flights to land in Amritsar, arguing that the holy city should not be turned into a “deportation hub.”

“Do not make Amritsar a deportation center. There are several airbases across India where these flights can land.”

He further compared the situation to Vatican City, asking:

“Would they allow deportation flights to land at the Vatican if the migrants were from there?”

Mann highlighted that Amritsar is known for its spiritual and historical significance, home to landmarks such as the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, and Gobindgarh Fort.

With deportation flights continuing to arrive, tensions between state and central authorities over the handling of Indian migrants remain high.

Also Read: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, Assures Assistance