Second US Deportation Flight Carrying Indian Migrants To Land In Amritsar Today

The second flight of Indian deportees from the US is expected to land at Amritsar’s Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport between 10 pm and 11 pm on Saturday.

A total of 119 illegal Indian immigrants are being deported in this round. The C-17 US military aircraft will carry 67 people from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and one each from Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. The US has confirmed that these deportations will continue every other week until all illegal Indian immigrants are repatriated.

Background and US-India Discussions on Immigration

The deportations come amid growing immigration crackdowns under US President Donald Trump’s administration. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, immigration was a key topic of discussion. PM Modi acknowledged that many Indians staying in the US illegally are victims of human trafficking and called for joint efforts by both nations to dismantle this exploitative system.

The treatment of deported Indians has become a point of contention. Reports have surfaced that deportees were handcuffed and shackled during their flight, a practice US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) claims is a standard security measure to prevent escape attempts or disruptions. However, critics argue that such treatment is inhumane, especially for individuals whose only offense is an immigration violation.

Political Reactions and Public Outcry

The opposition has criticized the Indian government for failing to ensure humane treatment for its citizens. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the decision to land the deportation flights in Amritsar and called for stronger diplomatic negotiations to prevent further harsh treatment of deported Indians.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue in Parliament, assuring that India is engaging with US authorities to ensure dignified treatment of deportees. He emphasized that while immigration laws must be followed, humane treatment should not be compromised.

Impact on India and the Way Forward

The large-scale deportation of Indians has placed significant pressure on the central government to reintegrate returnees. With stricter US immigration policies, India must focus on curbing illegal migration through stronger border controls, awareness campaigns, and diplomatic efforts to secure better treatment for deported nationals. Ensuring safe and legal migration pathways will be crucial to preventing such large-scale deportations in the future.

