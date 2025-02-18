Home
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • India»
  Section 163 Imposed In Dehradun Ahead Of Uttarakhand Budget Session

Section 163 Imposed In Dehradun Ahead Of Uttarakhand Budget Session

In light of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly's budget session beginning today, Dehradun District Magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal has taken proactive measures to maintain peace and order in the city.

Section 163 Imposed In Dehradun Ahead Of Uttarakhand Budget Session


In light of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly’s budget session beginning today, Dehradun District Magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal has taken proactive measures to maintain peace and order in the city. The DM has invoked Section 163 of the BNSS, imposing restrictions within a 300-meter radius around the assembly to prevent disturbances that could arise from protests, hunger strikes, or demonstrations.

The decision comes in response to concerns about potential disruptions that could affect the smooth functioning of the legislative session. By enforcing this section, the local authorities aim to ensure a peaceful environment during the important budget discussions.

Key Details of the Order

  • Section 163 of BNSS: This legal provision empowers authorities to take necessary steps to maintain public peace and order during sensitive events.
  • 300-Meter Restricted Zone: A buffer zone around the assembly to prevent any disturbances that may arise from public protests, dharnas, or hunger strikes.
  • Focus on Legislative Session: The measure is specifically targeted at ensuring the uninterrupted progress of the budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

Why This Move is Crucial

This proactive step by DM Savin Bansal underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order during crucial events such as the budget session, where important decisions affecting the state’s economy and policies are made. The restrictions aim to create a secure environment for the assembly’s smooth functioning and protect citizens from potential disruptions.

