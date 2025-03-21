Home
Security Alert At AIIMS Vijaypur After Suspicious Drone Found On Campus

A high-security alert was issued at AIIMS Vijaypur after a suspicious drone was discovered inside the institute’s residential complex on Thursday evening.

A high-security alert was issued at AIIMS Vijaypur after a suspicious drone was discovered inside the institute’s residential complex on Thursday evening. The presence of the unidentified drone raised concerns, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.

According to officials, local police were informed about the drone’s presence, following which senior officers rushed to the scene. “An investigation is currently underway to trace the origin of the drone and understand its intended purpose,” a police spokesperson stated.

Given the increasing use of drones for both civilian and potentially hostile purposes, officials are taking the matter seriously. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

Heightened Security Measures in Place

In response to the incident, security has been tightened around AIIMS Vijaypur, with additional personnel deployed to monitor the area. Authorities have urged residents and staff members to remain vigilant and report any unusual activity.

