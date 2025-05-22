Security Forces Crack Down on Terrorists Across Manipur; Weapons, Ammunition, and Vehicles Seized

Security forces in Manipur carried out a sweeping operation this week, arresting at least nine active members of banned terrorist groups from various parts of the state. The joint crackdown led to the recovery of a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, mobile phones, and vehicles.

Security forces in Manipur carried out a sweeping operation this week, arresting at least nine active members of banned terrorist groups

Security forces in Manipur carried out a sweeping operation this week, arresting at least nine active members of banned terrorist groups from various parts of the state. The joint crackdown led to the recovery of a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, mobile phones, and vehicles, highlighting the ongoing efforts to break down insurgent networks.

The operations, conducted in multiple districts on Tuesday, targeted cadres from outfits like RPF/PLA, PREPAK, KYKL (SOREPA), and KCP (MFL)—all groups involved in insurgency-related activities.

RPF/PLA Cadres Caught with Guns, Ammo, and Detonators

In one of the major arrests, two active members of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) were detained from Pal Ahanbi Canchipur, under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West.

The men were identified as Huyam Chitaranjan Singh alias Thouba (56) from Thangmeiband Hijam Dewan Leikai and Lairenlakpam Joychandra Meetei alias Abung (46) from Chingarel Tejpur in Imphal East.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Security forces seized a 9 mm Carbine Machine Gun with three magazines and five live rounds, 24 rounds of AK ammunition, a .303 LMG magazine, 24 rounds of .22 caliber bullets, seven detonators, multiple mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, and a four-wheeler vehicle.

Officials said the duo had been involved in extortion-related activities. Their arrest is being seen as a key breakthrough in weakening the RPF/PLA’s hold in the region.

PREPAK Cadre Caught with Sniper Rifle in Imphal East

In a separate operation, another active militant was arrested—this time from Koirengei Bazar in Imphal East. The individual, identified as Nongthombam Robindro Singh alias Robin (52) from Sekmai Konjeng Leima, is an active member of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

During the arrest, forces recovered a 7.62 mm Sniper Rifle with magazine, a 9 mm pistol with ammunition, along with a mobile phone, a wallet, and a four-wheeler vehicle.

Young RPF/PLA Member Detained in Thoubal

In Thoubal district, another RPF/PLA cadre was caught by the police. Identified as Khundrakpam Robasko Singh alias Khingba (22), he was arrested from Khangabok Sorok Wangma under Thoubal Police Station. A mobile phone and SIM card were found on him.

Though fewer weapons were recovered in this arrest, officials said that Singh is believed to be part of wider recruitment and coordination efforts in the valley.

KYKL (SOREPA) Cadres Apprehended in Kakching

Two more arrests took place in Kakching district, where security forces picked up Khumukcham Amuthoi Meitei (45) and Mayanglambam Premchand Meitei (41) from Kakching Tejpur crossing near the MSPDCL Power Sub-Station.

Both men are said to be members of KYKL (SOREPA). Authorities recovered their mobile phones, which are now being examined for leads on further links within the organization.

Grenade Deal Foiled: KCP (MFL) Members Caught in Imphal East

In one of the more alarming developments, two cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Fusion League), or KCP (MFL), were arrested from Kairang Chingya Mamang Leikai under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East.

The two, Thangjam Diya Singh (24) and Chingangbam Bidhyananda Singh (26), are both residents of Imphal West. Authorities say they were in the middle of negotiating a deal to sell five hand grenades when they were caught.

Security personnel seized two mobile phones and a two-wheeler from them during the arrest.

A Statewide Push to Weaken Insurgency

These coordinated operations are part of a broader security campaign across Manipur aimed at dismantling the underground networks of banned insurgent groups. The state, which has seen years of ethnic tensions and armed insurgency, continues to be a focus for counter-insurgency forces.

While no injuries or encounters were reported during the arrests, security agencies are continuing their investigations and analyzing the seized weapons and digital devices for further information.