Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Security Forces Crack Down on Terrorists Across Manipur; Weapons, Ammunition, and Vehicles Seized

Security Forces Crack Down on Terrorists Across Manipur; Weapons, Ammunition, and Vehicles Seized

Security forces in Manipur carried out a sweeping operation this week, arresting at least nine active members of banned terrorist groups from various parts of the state. The joint crackdown led to the recovery of a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, mobile phones, and vehicles.

Security Forces Crack Down on Terrorists Across Manipur; Weapons, Ammunition, and Vehicles Seized

Security forces in Manipur carried out a sweeping operation this week, arresting at least nine active members of banned terrorist groups


Security forces in Manipur carried out a sweeping operation this week, arresting at least nine active members of banned terrorist groups from various parts of the state. The joint crackdown led to the recovery of a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, mobile phones, and vehicles, highlighting the ongoing efforts to break down insurgent networks.

The operations, conducted in multiple districts on Tuesday, targeted cadres from outfits like RPF/PLA, PREPAK, KYKL (SOREPA), and KCP (MFL)—all groups involved in insurgency-related activities.

RPF/PLA Cadres Caught with Guns, Ammo, and Detonators

In one of the major arrests, two active members of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) were detained from Pal Ahanbi Canchipur, under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West.

The men were identified as Huyam Chitaranjan Singh alias Thouba (56) from Thangmeiband Hijam Dewan Leikai and Lairenlakpam Joychandra Meetei alias Abung (46) from Chingarel Tejpur in Imphal East.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Security forces seized a 9 mm Carbine Machine Gun with three magazines and five live rounds, 24 rounds of AK ammunition, a .303 LMG magazine, 24 rounds of .22 caliber bullets, seven detonators, multiple mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, and a four-wheeler vehicle.

Officials said the duo had been involved in extortion-related activities. Their arrest is being seen as a key breakthrough in weakening the RPF/PLA’s hold in the region.

PREPAK Cadre Caught with Sniper Rifle in Imphal East

In a separate operation, another active militant was arrested—this time from Koirengei Bazar in Imphal East. The individual, identified as Nongthombam Robindro Singh alias Robin (52) from Sekmai Konjeng Leima, is an active member of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

During the arrest, forces recovered a 7.62 mm Sniper Rifle with magazine, a 9 mm pistol with ammunition, along with a mobile phone, a wallet, and a four-wheeler vehicle.

Young RPF/PLA Member Detained in Thoubal

In Thoubal district, another RPF/PLA cadre was caught by the police. Identified as Khundrakpam Robasko Singh alias Khingba (22), he was arrested from Khangabok Sorok Wangma under Thoubal Police Station. A mobile phone and SIM card were found on him.

Though fewer weapons were recovered in this arrest, officials said that Singh is believed to be part of wider recruitment and coordination efforts in the valley.

KYKL (SOREPA) Cadres Apprehended in Kakching

Two more arrests took place in Kakching district, where security forces picked up Khumukcham Amuthoi Meitei (45) and Mayanglambam Premchand Meitei (41) from Kakching Tejpur crossing near the MSPDCL Power Sub-Station.

Both men are said to be members of KYKL (SOREPA). Authorities recovered their mobile phones, which are now being examined for leads on further links within the organization.

Grenade Deal Foiled: KCP (MFL) Members Caught in Imphal East

In one of the more alarming developments, two cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Fusion League), or KCP (MFL), were arrested from Kairang Chingya Mamang Leikai under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East.

The two, Thangjam Diya Singh (24) and Chingangbam Bidhyananda Singh (26), are both residents of Imphal West. Authorities say they were in the middle of negotiating a deal to sell five hand grenades when they were caught.

Security personnel seized two mobile phones and a two-wheeler from them during the arrest.

A Statewide Push to Weaken Insurgency

These coordinated operations are part of a broader security campaign across Manipur aimed at dismantling the underground networks of banned insurgent groups. The state, which has seen years of ethnic tensions and armed insurgency, continues to be a focus for counter-insurgency forces.

While no injuries or encounters were reported during the arrests, security agencies are continuing their investigations and analyzing the seized weapons and digital devices for further information.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

MANIPUR Seucirty forces terrorists

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand