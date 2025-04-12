Security Forces Eliminate Three Pakistani Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir Including Jaish Commander Saifullah

In a significant operation on Friday morning, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir successfully eliminated three Pakistani terrorists in the dense Naidgam forests of Chatroo, located in Kishtwar district. The operation was part of ongoing anti-terror actions aimed at dismantling terror cells in the region.

Details of the Operation

According to officials, the operation began on April 9, when security forces launched a targeted offensive in the area. The first success came in the morning when one terrorist was killed, followed by the elimination of two more later that day. The terrorists, identified as Saifullah, Farman, and Basha, were all affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group. Each of them had a reward of ₹5 lakh placed on their heads due to their involvement in various terror activities.

A senior police officer involved in the operation explained, “Security forces launched an operation in the area on April 9. We first gunned down one terrorist in the morning, and then eliminated two others later on Friday.”

Key Forces Involved

The operation, which took place in the snow-covered and densely forested mountains of the region, saw the involvement of elite military forces. Commandos from the 2, 5, and 9 Para of the Indian Army, along with personnel from the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), were deployed to track down the terrorists.

Due to the challenging terrain, helicopters were also used by the Indian Army to locate and trace the fleeing terrorists. “The Army deployed helicopters to trace the fleeing terrorists,” the senior police officer added.

Recovery of Arms and Explosives

A significant amount of arms, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the encounter site, further highlighting the seriousness of the threat posed by the terrorists in the region. These items are likely to assist authorities in piecing together the terrorists’ plans and potential targets.

Press Briefing Scheduled

Brigadier JVS Rathi, commander of the 5 Sector Assam Rifles, and DIG Shridhar Patil, who oversees the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, are scheduled to brief the media on Saturday. They will provide further details of the operation, as well as insights into the ongoing efforts to neutralize terror groups in the region.

As part of their comprehensive anti-terror strategy, security forces have launched simultaneous operations in both Udhampur and Kishtwar districts. These operations are aimed at tracking down additional terrorists believed to be part of a larger group that recently infiltrated the region via the international border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

Terrorists’ Actions in Udhampur

Amid these ongoing anti-terror operations, security forces have also been investigating other disturbing incidents linked to the same group of terrorists. On Wednesday night, a group of three armed terrorists, suspected to be from Jaish-e-Mohammad, entered a villager’s house in Basantgarh, Udhampur district. The terrorists took food, a mobile phone, clothes, shoes, a bag, and an umbrella before leaving.

Earlier, on April 3, two terrorists entered a house in the Chore Panjwa-Khabbal area of Majalta block in Udhampur. They held the family hostage and took food and a mobile phone before fleeing around 10 PM. This was in the same area where security forces had spotted terrorists on April 3.

The terrorists’ movements have been closely monitored since they were initially spotted in a forest in Saniyal village, located in the Hiranagar sector, on March 23. Police and security forces have been tracking their activities since that time. The group’s activities led to a deadly encounter on March 27 in the Sufain forest near Jakhole village, Kathua district, where two terrorists and four policemen lost their lives.

Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan Army

In a related development, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri Battal sector of Akhnoor on the same day, in what seemed to be an attempt to push armed terrorists across the border. Alert Indian troops foiled the attempt, engaging in heavy fire exchanges with the Pakistani forces.

During the exchange, Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Kuldeep Singh was critically injured. He was evacuated by helicopter to a garrison hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. “At approximately 2115 hours (9:15 PM), the Pakistani Army opened fire using small arms towards an Indian forward post in the Keri-Battal sector under Police Station Khour, Akhnoor, Jammu & Kashmir. In response, the Indian Army retaliated by firing small arms in the direction of the aggression,” said officials.

The Indian Army is expected to issue a formal statement regarding the incident soon. The situation along the LoC remains tense, with Indian forces on high alert in response to ongoing threats.