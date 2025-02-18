Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Security Forces In Manipur Seize Rs 34 Lakh And Weapons In High-Profile Crackdown

Security Forces In Manipur Seize Rs 34 Lakh And Weapons In High-Profile Crackdown

On February 17, 2025, Manipur's security forces intensified operations, making key arrests, seizing unaccounted cash, destroying illegal poppy crops, and recovering weapons. Ongoing efforts aim to curb illegal activities and maintain peace in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Security Forces In Manipur Seize Rs 34 Lakh And Weapons In High-Profile Crackdown

Manipur Security Forces Destroy 10 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation in February 2025 Raid


On February 17, 2025, Manipur witnessed a series of high-profile security operations aimed at curbing illegal activities. Law enforcement agencies intensified their efforts to tackle unlawful practices, resulting in multiple arrests, large cash seizures, and the destruction of illegal poppy fields.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Arrests and Seizures

Filed under

illicit poppy cultivation Manipur security crackdown

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Earthquake Hits Ladakh, Measured At 3.1 On Richter Scale

Earthquake Hits Ladakh, Measured At 3.1 On Richter Scale

MP High Court Allows ‘Trial Run’ Of Union Carbide Waste Disposal At Pithampur Facility

MP High Court Allows ‘Trial Run’ Of Union Carbide Waste Disposal At Pithampur Facility

Why Is Saudi Arabia Mediating High-Stakes Talks Between the US and Russia?

Why Is Saudi Arabia Mediating High-Stakes Talks Between the US and Russia?

20 Dead In The New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, RPF Report Reveals Shocking Details

20 Dead In The New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, RPF Report Reveals Shocking Details

Wrong Train Announcement, Triggered Panic: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Investigation Reveals

Wrong Train Announcement, Triggered Panic: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Investigation Reveals

Entertainment

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Lifestyle

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox