Security Forces In Manipur Seize Rs 34 Lakh And Weapons In High-Profile Crackdown

During a routine check at Sangai University near Kaparang Village, Churachandpur District, security forces arrested Lamkhogin Dimngel from Kangchup Patjang, Kangpokpi District. From his possession, authorities seized:

Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 34,20,000

24 grams of suspected brown sugar hidden in soap cases

Three mobile phones

Personal identification documents, including Aadhaar, PAN card, and Voter ID

A four-wheeler vehicle

One live round of unknown caliber

Further investigations are underway to determine the origin and purpose of these items.

Destruction of Illicit Poppy Cultivation

In a coordinated effort with the Forest Department and under the supervision of the District Magistrate, a significant operation was conducted in Tengnoupal District. Approximately 10 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Khudei Laipham hill range were destroyed. A legal case has been filed for further action against the perpetrators.

Crackdown on Insurgent Groups

Security forces also focused on militant groups operating in the region:

Shamurailatpam Bipin Sharma, an active member of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA), was arrested in Imphal East. Sharma was involved in extortion activities targeting the public, government officials, and educational institutions. A mobile phone was recovered from him.

Chongtham Manglemjao Meitei, the self-styled chairman of KCP (KK Nganba), and another cadre, Laishram Manglemba Singh, were arrested in Imphal West District. They are linked to ongoing insurgent activities in the region.



Recovery of Arms and Ammunition

In ongoing search operations across the hill and valley regions, significant weapons and ammunition were seized in T. Khullen village, Kangpokpi District. Items recovered included:

HK Automatic Rifle with magazine

Three country-made Pull Mechanism Rifles

One Single Barrel Bolt Action Rifle

One .32 Pistol with magazine

One .22 Pistol with magazine

One Mortar (Pumpi)

Five Mortar Bombs (Pumpi)

Kenwood Motorola Handset

Ammunition: Three rounds of 7.62 mm and Four rounds of 9 mm Sniper

Enhanced Security Measures

To maintain peace and stability, security forces have increased their presence across the state. Key measures include:

Installation of 113 Nakas/Checkpoints across various districts

Security cover for 252 vehicles on NH-2 and 218 vehicles on NH-37 transporting essential goods

Deployment of security convoys at sensitive stretches to ensure law and order



Ongoing Operations

Authorities have vowed to continue their crackdown on illegal activities, with ongoing operations focusing on search efforts, area domination, and strict vigilance on transit routes. The security forces are committed to upholding peace and ensuring the stability of the region.

Manipur’s law enforcement agencies remain on high alert as they work tirelessly to combat illegal activities, from insurgent actions to drug trafficking and illegal cultivation. As investigations progress, authorities anticipate further arrests and significant interventions in the coming days.