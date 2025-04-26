Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Security Forces Nab Two Terror Associates In J&K’s Kulgam District

Security Forces Nab Two Terror Associates In J&K’s Kulgam District

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district arrested two suspected terror associates on Saturday, according to police sources.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district arrested two suspected terror associates on Saturday, according to police sources.

The arrests were made in Thokerpora village in the Qaimoh area of the district. Officials said further investigation is underway to determine the roles of the individuals and any links to recent terror incidents.

Army Chief Reviews J&K Security After Pahalgam Attack

A day before the arrests, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar for the first time since the Pahalgam terror attack.

During his visit, he assessed the overall security landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. He was briefed on the ongoing efforts by Indian forces to contain terrorist activity, including cross-border attempts to disrupt peace.

Army sources confirmed that discussions also covered Pakistan’s continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the broader implications for regional stability.

Call for Justice and a United Security Response

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met General Dwivedi during the latter’s visit and stressed the need for decisive action in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

He urged the army to not only bring the perpetrators to justice but also to “intensify efforts to crush the infrastructure of terrorism and its ecosystem.”

During the meeting, Sinha added, “The nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of our army, police and CAPFs, and they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers and OGWs of Pahalgam terrorist killing and pursue the entire chain in a sustained manner and neutralise them.”

He further stated, “Every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens.”

The meeting was also attended by senior military leadership, including GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava.

Nation Reacts to Pahalgam Tragedy

The developments follow the deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, where terrorists opened fire on tourists.

The assault claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while injuring several others.

The attack has triggered widespread protests across India, with citizens demanding tougher action against Pakistan and enhanced counterterrorism measures.

In response, the Indian Army has launched multiple search operations in the region and remains on high alert.

(With Inputs From ANI)

(With Inputs From ANI)

 

newsx

