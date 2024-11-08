Security Forces Recover Bodies Of 2 Missing Kishtwar VDGs, Operation Ongoing To Locate Terrorists

Security forces find the bodies of two missing VDGs in Kishtwar, with ongoing operations to track down the terrorists responsible for their deaths.

A large-scale search operation in Jammu’s Kishtwar district, aimed at locating two missing village defense guards (VDGs), came to a tragic end on Friday when security forces discovered their bodies in the rugged terrain of the area. Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Ohli-Kuntwara village, had been reported missing the previous day after they went to graze their cattle in the Munzla Dhar forest near Adhwari. The search operation was initiated late Thursday evening after the terrorist group Kashmir Tigers, a faction of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), claimed responsibility for their deaths.

According to the terrorists’ statement, the two VDGs were killed as part of an effort to punish them for their affiliation with the village defense force, warning others not to join the VDGs or face the same fate. The group also posted a photo showing the bodies of the blindfolded men, which was later confirmed by the families of the victims.

Massive Search Operation Launched

Following the confirmation of the killings, a joint operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to locate the terrorists responsible for the attack. The search was especially challenging, with forces moving cautiously through the dense, hilly terrain due to the possibility that the militants had planted traps along the way. It took nearly six hours for the forces to reach the location where the bodies were found, and efforts were made to bring them back safely to their families.

Anand Jain, Jammu’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), confirmed the recovery of the bodies, describing the terrain as challenging but the mission ultimately successful. “The bodies are now being transported back to their respective homes,” he added.

MUST READ: ‘I apologize For Any Harm Caused’: CJI DY Chandrachud Delivers Farewell Address

Background on Village Defense Guards

The Village Defense Guard (VDG) system, originally established in the 1990s during the height of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, was disbanded in 2000. However, due to the rising security threats in the region, the VDGs were revived in August 2022. Currently, there are approximately 4,125 VDG members across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, whose role is to assist security forces in maintaining peace in vulnerable areas. These guards have become critical in countering insurgency and protecting local communities from terrorist threats.

Condemnation and Protests

The killings of Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar have sparked widespread condemnation across the region. Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, expressed his sorrow and condemned the attack in a post on social media platform X. He called the deaths of the two innocent men, who were simply out grazing their cattle, “senseless” and urged security forces to close any gaps in the counter-terrorism network. “I expect the security forces to move quickly to plug any gaps in our counter-terror grid and ensure that attacks like this stop completely,” Abdullah said.

The tragic incident led to protests across Jammu, with residents voicing their outrage over the killings. Kishtwar saw a complete shutdown, with most businesses remaining closed in solidarity with the victims’ families.

Ongoing Efforts to Track Down Terrorists

In the aftermath of the killings, security forces have continued their operations to track down and neutralize the terrorists behind the attack. The Kashmir Tigers, the JeM-affiliated group, is believed to be behind this targeted assault, adding another chapter to the ongoing violence in the region. While the immediate focus remains on locating the militants responsible, officials have also expressed their determination to prevent further attacks on civilians, particularly those involved in the VDGs.

The incident highlights the ongoing threats faced by local security personnel and the importance of vigilance in maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the challenges, both local communities and security forces remain committed to pushing back against the forces of terror.

ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir: 3 LeT Terrorist Associates Arrested In Connection With Srinagar Grenade Attack