Security Guard Assaulted In Powai For Not Speaking Marathi

A security guard stationed at the L&T premises in Powai was allegedly attacked by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers following a dispute over language. Reports indicate that the altercation began when the guard had a disagreement with a Marathi-speaking individual. However, his inability to communicate in Marathi reportedly angered MNS members, leading to the violent assault.

Rising Tensions Over Language Issues

This incident follows a series of similar attacks fueled by linguistic disagreements. Just last month, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor was allegedly assaulted in Karnataka’s Belagavi district after clashing with two students for conversing in Kannada instead of Marathi. The altercation escalated into a regional dispute, prompting the temporary suspension of bus services between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Previous Attacks in the Name of Marathi Language

Instances of violence linked to language disputes have been on the rise. In a case from last year, MNS workers reportedly assaulted a chemist in Pune’s Dhanori locality after accusing him of disrespecting the Marathi language. A viral video of the incident showed the chemist questioning the necessity of speaking Marathi, asking, “Is it written anywhere that one must compulsorily speak Marathi?”

The response from MNS members was swift and aggressive. A few days after the video gained traction, party workers allegedly stormed into his shop, physically assaulted him, and threw ink on his face, demanding an apology for his remarks.

Escalating Concerns Over Linguistic Intolerance

The recent Powai incident has once again ignited discussions about linguistic intolerance and the use of violence to enforce regional language dominance. With tensions rising over language disputes, concerns are growing over the impact such incidents could have on social harmony and migrant workers in Maharashtra.

