Authorities in Noida issued a comprehensive traffic advisory on Monday, anticipating disruptions due to a farmers' protest march toward Delhi.

Authorities in Noida issued a comprehensive traffic advisory on Monday, anticipating disruptions due to a farmers’ protest march toward Delhi. Coordinated efforts by Delhi Police and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police include the installation of barricades, enhanced vehicle checks, and a potential diversion of routes to manage traffic on borders connecting Noida and Delhi.

Commuters have been advised to use metro services to avoid disruptions. Additionally, a ban has been imposed on goods vehicles traveling between Yamuna Expressway and Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. The Noida police also announced intensified security measures across all borders adjoining Delhi.

A helpline number, 9971009001, was shared for public assistance. In an advisory shared on social media, police recommended alternative routes to minimize inconvenience.

Farmers’ Demands: Compensation and Welfare Policies

The march is part of ongoing protests led by organizations such as the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), and other farmer groups. Their key demands include:

Allocation of 10% developed plots for farmers displaced by land acquisition.

Implementation of state committee recommendations for farmer welfare.

Legal guarantees on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitations.

The protests initially began outside the Greater Noida Authority office and later shifted to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) office in Omega.

March Towards Delhi

The farmers, under various banners, began their march from Noida and Greater Noida toward Delhi on Monday. Heavy traffic congestion was reported at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders. A video shared by ANI depicted riot control vehicles, police, and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed at the Chilla border to maintain order.

Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhbir Khalifa announced the protest plans, stating:

“We are ready for our march towards Delhi. Tomorrow, December 2, we will start our march from under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida. At noon, all of us will reach there and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws.”

Future Marches Planned by Other Farmer Groups

Farmer organizations, including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and a non-political faction of the SKM, have announced plans to march toward Delhi on December 6. Similar protests are ongoing at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana, with demands for guaranteed MSP, pension schemes for farmers, and timely paddy procurement.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyan Singh Rana criticized the protests, alleging a lack of legitimate grievances:

“They have no issues. The previous farmers’ agitation had an issue—the three farm laws. Those three laws were later repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The farmers’ agitation has caused losses to Punjab.”

He also accused the protesters of jeopardizing Haryana’s law and order, urging them to resolve issues through dialogue with state governments.

Farmers’ Movements in India

This protest echoes earlier demonstrations by farmers, including the 2020-21 agitation against three contentious agricultural laws. During that period, farmers demanded loan waivers, justice for Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims, withdrawal of police cases, and reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Despite multiple negotiations with Union ministers, including Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai, no long-term resolution was reached. Protesters rejected proposals such as MSP guarantees for select crops, citing inadequacies in addressing broader issues.

Traffic Challenges and Public Advisory

The protests have caused significant disruptions, with national highways in Punjab and Haryana, such as those in Phagwara, Sangrur, and Moga, frequently blocked during demonstrations.

For Delhi-NCR commuters, authorities emphasized using metro services to mitigate delays. Enhanced security and route diversions are expected to remain in place until the situation normalizes.