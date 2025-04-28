Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Security Review At Gulmarg Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Security Review At Gulmarg Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

The recent terror attack at the popular Pahalgam tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir has sent shockwaves across the region, leaving 26 innocent lives lost.

Security Review At Gulmarg Following Pahalgam Terror Attack


The recent terror attack at the popular Pahalgam tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir has sent shockwaves across the region, leaving 26 innocent lives lost. In response to the attack, which took place in the heart of one of the most visited areas in the state, SSP Baramullah, Gurinderpal Singh, promptly reached another major tourist hub—Gulmarg—on a security review mission.

Gulmarg, known for its scenic beauty and as a hotspot for both winter sports and summer tourism, has always attracted a steady stream of visitors from across the world. However, in the wake of such a tragic event, the security scenario in the region needed immediate attention to safeguard both locals and tourists. SSP Singh’s visit was essential to assess the current security arrangements, review the effectiveness of law enforcement, and identify any gaps that could potentially jeopardize public safety.

During his visit, the SSP conducted an on-ground inspection of security infrastructure in Gulmarg, which included checking the deployment of police personnel and paramilitary forces. Additional measures were discussed, including tighter monitoring of vehicles and increased surveillance in and around tourist sites.

The local authorities are determined to restore the sense of security and normalcy in the region as quickly as possible, ensuring that tourists continue to feel safe. There were assurances given that security forces would remain on high alert to prevent any further attacks and maintain peace in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SSP Singh emphasized the importance of constant vigilance in the face of such threats and urged the public to cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace and order. His visit marked a crucial step toward re-establishing confidence in the safety of one of Kashmir’s most beloved tourist destinations.

Must Read: India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Misinformation, Check The List

Filed under

Gulmarg Pahalgam attack

The Board of Secondary Ed

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...
As things between India a

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...
newsx

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India
For the fourth night in a

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row
newsx

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate
The Indian government on

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack;...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To Download Scorecard

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid Escalating With India

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

Entertainment

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After