Security Review At Gulmarg Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

The recent terror attack at the popular Pahalgam tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir has sent shockwaves across the region, leaving 26 innocent lives lost. In response to the attack, which took place in the heart of one of the most visited areas in the state, SSP Baramullah, Gurinderpal Singh, promptly reached another major tourist hub—Gulmarg—on a security review mission.

Gulmarg, known for its scenic beauty and as a hotspot for both winter sports and summer tourism, has always attracted a steady stream of visitors from across the world. However, in the wake of such a tragic event, the security scenario in the region needed immediate attention to safeguard both locals and tourists. SSP Singh’s visit was essential to assess the current security arrangements, review the effectiveness of law enforcement, and identify any gaps that could potentially jeopardize public safety.

During his visit, the SSP conducted an on-ground inspection of security infrastructure in Gulmarg, which included checking the deployment of police personnel and paramilitary forces. Additional measures were discussed, including tighter monitoring of vehicles and increased surveillance in and around tourist sites.

The local authorities are determined to restore the sense of security and normalcy in the region as quickly as possible, ensuring that tourists continue to feel safe. There were assurances given that security forces would remain on high alert to prevent any further attacks and maintain peace in the region.

SSP Singh emphasized the importance of constant vigilance in the face of such threats and urged the public to cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace and order. His visit marked a crucial step toward re-establishing confidence in the safety of one of Kashmir’s most beloved tourist destinations.

