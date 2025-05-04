Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
Security Review in J&K: IGP Jammu Inspects National Highway, Critical Installations

Security protocols in these areas were thoroughly reviewed. The IGP assessed current safeguards and pointed out areas requiring urgent upgrades.

In a significant move to strengthen regional security, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, along with DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, conducted a detailed security audit across key areas in Jammu and Kashmir. The review was focused on the National Highway and multiple critical infrastructures considered vital for public safety and state operations.

Focused Inspection of Key Locations

The inspection included stops at various strategic points such as Gangyal, Samba City, Kathua, Lakhanpur, Police Post Basantpur, Mahanpur, Police Post Rampur, Majalta, Police Post Manwal, Jindrah, and Domel.

Security protocols in these areas were thoroughly reviewed. The IGP assessed current safeguards and pointed out areas requiring urgent upgrades.

According to the official release, “special emphasis was placed on securing critical installations such as fuel depots, power stations, and communication hubs.”

Strengthening Preventive Measures

To counter potential threats, the IGP ordered enhanced deployment of security personnel at sensitive spots. Instructions were also given to ramp up surveillance operations using advanced tools like CCTV systems.

Additional measures included setting up random checkpoints and increasing patrol frequency across vulnerable zones.

The IGP emphasized, “the importance of community policing and regular mock drills to ensure swift crisis response.”

Collaboration and Coordination in Action

Accompanying the IGP during the inspection were Shobhit Saxena, SSP Kathua; Joginder Singh, SSP Jammu; and Virender Singh Manhas, SSP Samba.

Their joint presence underscored the coordinated effort among various district police forces to maintain heightened alertness across the region.

This security drive comes at a time when ensuring safe transit and protecting critical installations remain top priorities for law enforcement agencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With Inputs From ANI)

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Cuttack Bridge Collapse: 3 Killed As Under-Construction Slab Falls In Odisha

 

