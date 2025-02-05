Seelampur BJP Candidate Anil Gaur Claims AAP And Congress Brought Fake Voters From UP

BJP candidate Anil Gaur has accused AAP and Congress of orchestrating voter fraud in Seelampur, alleging the involvement of 300-400 fake voters from Uttar Pradesh. Gaur claims this manipulation has tarnished the constituency's reputation, highlighting the area's poor infrastructure as a major concern.

Anil Gaur, the BJP candidate contesting the Seelampur Assembly seat, has made serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress candidates, accusing them of orchestrating voter fraud in the constituency. Gaur claims that 300-400 fake voters were brought in from Loni, Uttar Pradesh, to manipulate the outcome of the election.

Reputation of Seelampur Constituency Has Been Tarnished

“These people have become MLAs by doing wrong things… Such wrong things should not happen,” Gaur stated, adding that the situation had tarnished the reputation of the constituency. “The AAP and Congress candidates from this constituency have defamed this area,” he continued, pointing to poor infrastructure as a key issue. “The condition of roads and sewage is very bad in this area,” Gaur said.

Gaur emphasized that he had informed the police about the alleged fake voters and called for stringent checks on their identity cards before they are allowed to vote. “Their identity cards should be checked, and only then should they be allowed to vote,” he insisted.

Voting in Delhi Assembly Election: 46.55% Turnout by 3 PM

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections is underway, with a 46.55% voter turnout recorded by 3 PM. The polls, which are set to run until 6 PM across 13,766 polling stations in the capital, will decide the composition of the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly. A fierce triangular contest is unfolding between the AAP, Congress, and BJP as voters head to the polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to encourage young voters to cast their ballots. He referred to the elections as a “festival of democracy,” urging youth to play an active role in shaping the future of Delhi.

Polling Details and Security Measures

A total of 13,766 polling stations are set up across all 70 constituencies in Delhi, where 699 candidates are vying for seats. Approximately 1.56 crore citizens, including 83.76 lakh men, 72.36 lakh women, and 1,267 individuals from the third gender, are eligible to vote in this crucial election.

To ensure the voting process is secure and fair, over 30,000 police personnel and 220 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 | BJP candidate from the Seelampur Assembly constituency, Anil Gaur says, “300-400 fake voters have been brought from Loni in Uttar Pradesh by the AAP and Congress candidates from this constituency… Such wrong things should not… pic.twitter.com/qe02QpKgbt — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

