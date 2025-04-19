Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Seelampur Murder: ‘Lady Don’ Zikra Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Teenager, Tensions Arise In Northeast Delhi

Seelampur Murder: ‘Lady Don’ Zikra Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Teenager, Tensions Arise In Northeast Delhi

Zikra, known locally as ‘Lady Don’, previously worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba’s wife, Zoya.

Seelampur Murder: 'Lady Don' Zikra Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Teenager, Tensions Arise In Northeast Delhi


A 17-year-old boy, Kunal Singh, was stabbed to death on Thursday evening in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area. Delhi Police have arrested a woman named Zikra and detained three others in connection with the case.

Zikra, known locally as ‘Lady Don’, previously worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba’s wife, Zoya. Two of the detainees have been identified as her cousins, Sahil Khan and Rihan Mirza. The identity of the third person is yet to be confirmed.

A Fatal Evening Errand

Kunal Singh, a resident of Seelampur, had stepped out around 7:30 p.m. on April 18 to buy milk for his ailing father. Just a few metres away from his house, he was attacked by a group of assailants near a Shiv-Parvati temple. Witnesses and police sources revealed that while two men stabbed Kunal multiple times, two others stood by and watched.

Kunal managed to drag himself into a nearby clinic, where a doctor attempted to stop the bleeding and rushed him to JPC Hospital in an e-rickshaw. Tragically, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Revenge Motive Suspected

Investigators believe the murder may have been an act of revenge. A senior police officer said tensions had been simmering after an earlier incident in which Zikra’s cousin, Sahil, was allegedly attacked by members of Kunal’s community. Police had registered an attempt to murder case at the time.

Kunal’s family, however, denies his involvement in any such incident. “My son had nothing to do with it. He was innocent. They killed him brutally without reason,” said Parveen, Kunal’s mother, breaking down in front of reporters.

The Rise of ‘Lady Don’

Zikra, who has more than 15,000 followers on social media, is no stranger to controversy. Previously arrested under the Arms Act for posting a video with a pistol online, she was reportedly out on bail and living in a rented accommodation near Kunal’s house.

According to police sources, Zikra worked closely with Zoya — Hashim Baba’s wife — before Zoya’s arrest in a drugs case. Zikra was allegedly attempting to build her own criminal gang, reportedly leading a group of 10-12 young men in the area.

Her social media posts, which often featured firearms and gangster-like posturing, had earned her a notorious reputation in the neighborhood.

Hundreds of locals and members of Hindu outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), staged protests demanding swift justice and immediate arrests.

Amidst the protests, posters reading “Hindus are migrating” and “Please help, Yogi ji” appeared in the area, adding a communal dimension to the already volatile situation. The police later removed these posters.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Pushpendra Kumar, confirmed that ten special teams have been formed to investigate the case from all possible angles. “We have detained a few people for questioning. The case will be solved soon,” he assured.

Kunal’s grieving father, Rajdeep Singh, who recently returned home after a surgery, made an emotional appeal. “I was not keeping well and my son just went to buy milk for me. They murdered him on the street. I want justice for my son — not just assurances,” he said.

