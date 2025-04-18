Home
Seelampur Teen Murder Sparks Outrage, Political Reactions, And Protests

The brutal daylight killing of a 17-year-old boy in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur has triggered massive protests and a political firestorm, exposing growing concerns over law and order in the Capital.

Seelampur Teen Murder Sparks Outrage, Political Reactions, And Protests


The brutal daylight killing of a 17-year-old boy in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur has triggered massive protests and a political firestorm, exposing growing concerns over law and order in the Capital. The victim, Kunal, was stabbed to death on Thursday evening near his home in the J-block market, allegedly in a revenge attack involving a local gang led by a woman known on social media as “Lady Don”.

According to police, Kunal was ambushed and repeatedly stabbed around 6pm, barely 50 metres from his house. His mother, Parveen Devi, recounted the horror: “My husband rushed to the spot when we heard the commotion, but by then, the attackers were escaping. He saw four to five youths and a woman fleeing the scene.”

As news of the murder spread, tensions escalated in the locality. Angry residents and right-wing groups gathered late into the night, blocking roads and demanding justice. The situation compelled authorities to deploy additional police forces and two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to control the unrest.

Police have arrested 25-year-old Zikra Khan, alias “Lady Don”, who allegedly orchestrated the attack. During interrogation, Khan reportedly admitted that the killing was planned as retaliation for a November incident involving her cousin, who was allegedly assaulted by a friend of Kunal’s. While police say the motive was revenge, the victim’s family insists Kunal had no involvement in the earlier altercation. They also claim he had been receiving threats, though no formal complaints were made.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders. Senior AAP leader Atishi lashed out at the BJP and the central government, questioning the Delhi Police’s effectiveness. “What is Amit Shah doing? What is the double-engine government doing? Delhi is becoming unsafe for our youth,” she posted on X.

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, while condemning the killing, urged locals to remain calm. “The anger is understandable, but peace must be maintained to allow the police to act,” he said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assured that the government is committed to securing justice for the family. Meanwhile, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged a systemic failure in Delhi’s policing, citing personnel shortages and growing crime.

Filed under

Delhi Murder

newsx

Seelampur Teen Murder Sparks Outrage, Political Reactions, And Protests
