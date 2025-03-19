Home
Seema Haider And Sachin Meena’s Love Story Enters New Chapter With Baby Girl

The couple soon came under legal scrutiny for her illegal entry into India. Both Seema Haider and Sachin Meena were arrested in July 2023 but were later released on bail.

Seema Haider And Sachin Meena's Love Story Enters New Chapter With Baby Girl

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena


Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who moved to India to be with her husband, Sachin Meena, has given birth to a baby girl. The child was born at Krishna Hospital in Greater Noida at 4 AM on Tuesday. Seema’s lawyer, A.P. Singh, confirmed the news and stated that both the mother and newborn are in good health.

Seema and Sachin first connected online in 2019 while playing the popular mobile game PUBG. Their first in-person meeting took place in Nepal in March 2023. Seema later converted to Hinduism and married Sachin according to Hindu customs.

In 2023, Seema Haider, a mother of four and a resident of Sindh, illegally entered India from Pakistan via Nepal to be with Sachin Meena, a Uttar Pradesh man she met while playing the online game PUBG. Leaving behind her first husband, Ghulam Haider, in Pakistan, Seema Haider brought her four children along and settled in Greater Noida with Sachin Meena.

The couple soon came under legal scrutiny for her illegal entry into India. Both Seema Haider and Sachin Meena were arrested in July 2023 but were later released on bail. The woman converted to Hinduism and married Sachin. Since then, the couple has been fighting for her legal right to stay in India.

In May 2023, the couple entered India through Nepal, and since then, Seema has been living with Sachin in India. A.P. Singh expressed happiness over the birth, saying, “For those who love Seema and Sachin, this is a moment of celebration. A healthy baby girl has been born, and both mother and child are doing well. All medical reports are normal.”

In an unusual move, the couple has invited the public to suggest a name for their newborn daughter. “We invite people from across the country and the world to suggest a name for Seema and Sachin’s daughter,” Singh added.

