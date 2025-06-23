Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

In a blistering and candid critique of the BJP-led central government, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Sunday blamed the party for politicizing religion, particularly Hindu deities, for electoral gains in Tamil Nadu. In an interview to the media at the Chennai airport on Sunday before departing for Madurai, Seeman was concerned about the political motive behind organizing religious events, particularly the Lord Murugan Devotees’ Conference, set to be organized.

Seeman blamed the BJP for following the same strategy elsewhere in India. “The BJP is organizing the so-called Lord Murugan Devotees’ Conference as a strategic move. They first tried to deploy Lord Ganesh in a bid to establish a presence in Tamil Nadu. Having failed at that, they tried to deploy Lord Murugan just like they deployed Lord Ram in North India and Lord Ayyappa in Kerala,” he said to the media.

The NTK chief also had some more criticism of the saffron party over the use of religious symbols, charging that it politicizes the sacred symbols of culture. Seeman wondered, “They even associated saffron with Tiruvalluvar, and now they’re trying to get the blessings of Lord Murugan. Why now? Why not all these years?” He began his attack on the Hindu organizations, which he charged operate as offshoots of the BJP. Added to this, he claimed, “These organizations don’t solve people’s problems; they stage religious clashes for political purposes.”

Seeman did not spare Union Home Minister Amit Shah either, firing back at the latter’s recent religiosity-infused statements. “Who is actually pitting people against people on religious grounds?” Seeman asked, challenging the Centre’s narrative. “Can the Indian government announce friendships only with Hindu nations?” he asked, referring to the dangers of religious exclusivism in international relations.

Highlighting the linguistic and cultural heterogeneity of India, Seeman opposed the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu. He criticized the BJP’s position on the retention of Tamil traditions. “Will the BJP insist on chanting Thiruppugazh in Tamil? Will they propagate the worship of Lord Murugan in Tamil?” he asked, pointing to issues of linguistic imposition and the retention of Tamil identity.

The statement by the NTK chief follows political activity surging in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is attempting to consolidate its presence. Such critics as Seeman, however, say that these are only a matter of religious drama and not actual development in the state.

With a focus on geopolitical issues at the international as also the national level, Seeman presented a very strong case. He claimed, “We are already in a world war over resources.” Referring to the defeat of Tamil Eelam, he said, “Tamil Eelam was defeated by an alliance of 22 nations what else is that, if not a global war?”

Seeman also accused the Indian government of draining the natural resources of Tamil Nadu without giving anything in return to the people of the region. He asserted, “India is draining Tamil Nadu’s methane and coal, making locals refugees in their own homeland.” His statement shows growing concerns in the region over environmental degradation and forced displacement due to massive extraction activities.

Seeman’s criticisms form part of an ongoing discussion about federalism, cultural identity and provincial autonomy. Throughout, he has been consistently vocal supporter of Tamil rights, and openly opposed to the centre’s policies (especially those which were marginalizing Tamil language, culture, or material resources, etc).

His vocal critiques of both the BJP, as well as the policies of the Centre, has again highlighted an implicit hostility between the political machinations of New Delhi and the regional ethos of Tamil Nadu. Although the BJP has experienced setbacks and attempted a cultural imprint in the state, political leaders like Seeman remain unapologetically vocal challengers of cultural, religious, and political appropriation. As the political situation in 2025 develops, such frank remarks from state leaders are certain to influence the mood of the people and voter actions in Tamil Nadu.

