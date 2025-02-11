Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
‘Seems Like An Agenda’: Dhruv Rathee Backs Ranveer And Samay Over Sex With Parents Remarks

Content creator and social commentator Dhruv Rathee has spoken out against what he calls the targeted harassment of fellow YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina by political figures, media, and law enforcement.

‘Seems Like An Agenda’: Dhruv Rathee Backs Ranveer And Samay Over Sex With Parents Remarks


Content creator and social commentator Dhruv Rathee has spoken out against what he calls the targeted harassment of fellow YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina by political figures, media, and law enforcement. Rathee expressed his concerns on social media, calling the actions against the two creators “unacceptable, wrong, and very suspicious.”

“I may not like or agree with Ranveer or Samay’s content,” Rathee said in a post, “but the way politicians, media anchors, police, and the whole machinery are harassing them is deeply troubling. It seems like a deliberate agenda to divert attention from real issues and impose dangerous censorship.”

Rathee further pointed out that while these controversies were dominating the headlines, important national developments were being ignored. He specifically referenced the resignation demand surrounding Manipur’s Chief Minister, which received little to no coverage on mainstream news channels.

Targeted Censorship?

According to Rathee, the timing and intensity of the scrutiny directed at Allahbadia and Raina raise serious questions about the motives behind it. He warned that such incidents could set a dangerous precedent for online content creators and free speech in the country.

Real Issues Overlooked

Rathee emphasized the need for media and public discourse to focus on pressing issues affecting the country, such as ongoing political developments in Manipur, rather than trivial controversies. He criticized news channels for ignoring critical news stories in favor of sensational headlines that distract the public from significant matters.

Also Read: Did Ranveer Allahbadia Loose Followers From His Social Media Account?

 

