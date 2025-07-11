‘Sekar Babu Can Face Legal Consequences If…’: BJP’s ANS Prasad

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson ANS Prasad on Friday lashed out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Minister Sekar Babu, demanding that his “loose talk” be restrained.

“CM Stalin should not permit Minister Sekar Babu to act as a de facto Deputy Chief Minister,” Prasad said in a press statement, adding, “In the upcoming 2026 Assembly Elections, the people of Tamil Nadu are extending overwhelming support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to send the evil force, the DMK, out of power.”

The BJP leader further accused Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu of “turning a blind eye” to alleged corruption.

“While NDA leaders raise valid criticisms of the anti-people DMK government and pose important questions, suggestions, and comments during press interactions, it is highly condemnable that Minister Sekar Babu, who lacks decency and political maturity, responds with uncivilised and unwarranted personal attacks against these leaders,” Prasad said.

“As Minister of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, Sekar Babu has turned a blind eye to large-scale corruption, temple asset looting, and theft of temple hundi collections. He has proved unfit to continue in this role,” he added.

Urging CM Stalin to condemn his Minister’s behaviour, Prasad said that Babu behaves like an unofficial spokesperson for the DMK, engaging in political gimmicks and media theatrics, continuously making derogatory remarks against opposition leaders, instead of fulfilling his responsibilities.

“Does Sekar Babu have the moral standing to call former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ‘Balti Palaniswami’? This is the same Sekar Babu who betrayed the late AIADMK leader Madusudanan and manipulated politics in Greater Chennai by cheating parties and cadres. Now, as the Minister of a department devoid of ethics, he continues to attack political leaders disgracefully. It’s high time he puts an end to this behaviour,” the BJP leader alleged.

Prasad warned Babu of legal consequences if he continued his personal attacks against BJP leaders.

“If Sekar Babu continues his low-level personal attacks and mockery not just against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, but also targets the respected RSS movement, former BJP state president Annamalai, former Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, and veteran leader H Raja. He must be warned that such conduct will invite severe legal consequences,” the BJP leader said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Babu launched a scathing attack on Palaniswami over his “temple funds misuse” allegations against DMK and said that Palaniswami is unaware of history and is “drowned in the darkness of ignorance”.

Babu stated that the regional party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was like a “murky pond”, where one can’t catch a fish. “Edappadi is unaware of history. He is drowned in the darkness of ignorance. AIADMK alliance is like a murky pond; you cannot catch fish in it. DMK alliance, on the other hand, is flowing like a clear river,” Babu told reporters here.

This came after Palaniswami accused the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government of using temple funds given by devotees to build schools and colleges.

