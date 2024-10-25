Selfie Mishap Turns Fatal As Wild Elephant Kills Labourer In Maharashtra Forest

A labourer was fatally trampled by a wild elephant in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli forest during a selfie attempt. His two friends escaped, but the encounter turned deadly for the 23-year-old.

In a tragic incident, a young labourer in Maharashtra was fatally trampled by a wild elephant while attempting to take a selfie in the forest. The victim, 23-year-old Shrikant Ramchandra Satre, had gone to the Abapur forest in Gadchiroli district with two friends early on Thursday.

What started as a thrilling visit to see the elephant quickly turned into a fatal encounter, ending Satre’s life while his friends narrowly escaped unharmed.

A Fatal Encounter In The Forest

Shrikant Satre, a resident of Navegaon, had come to Gadchiroli for a temporary cable-laying project along with his friends. On Tuesday, two days before the incident, the forest department had alerted the locals about a wild elephant that had strayed from the Chittagong and Gadchiroli forest areas, now roaming near the Abapur forest. Despite the warning, Satre and his friends decided to take a break from work and venture into the forest, hoping to see the elephant up close.

As the trio enjoyed the forest surroundings, Satre took the risk of snapping a selfie with the wild elephant in the background. However, the animal charged suddenly, closing the distance between them in seconds. While his two friends managed to flee the area, Satre was tragically unable to escape and was crushed in the elephant’s powerful attack.

Rising Risks Of Wildlife Encounters In Forest Areas

This recent tragedy is one in a series of similar incidents highlighting the dangers of getting too close to wild animals. On September 25, a similar encounter took place in Cherambady village, located in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri district. A local resident, Kunhimoideen, fell victim to a wild elephant in the early hours of the morning. Forest officials stated that Kunhimoideen, upon hearing the sound of a branch snapping, had stepped outside his home, only to find a tusker standing nearby. Before he could retreat, the elephant attacked, leaving him fatally injured.

Local tensions have been high following these incidents, with community members voicing frustrations over increasing human-wildlife conflicts. After Kunhimoideen’s death, residents blocked the Ooty-Batheri state highway in protest, calling for stricter measures and better protections against such encounters.

Forest Officials Urge Caution

Forest officials have advised the public to exercise caution and avoid approaching wild animals, especially for photos or videos. “It’s essential to remember that wild animals are unpredictable, and the consequences can be fatal,” warned a local official.

