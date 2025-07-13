LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4 Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4 Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4 Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4
Live TV
TRENDING |
Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4 Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4 Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4 Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz elon musk Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master axiom mission 4
Home > India > Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave Announces Retirement From The Legal Profession After 48 Years

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave Announces Retirement From The Legal Profession After 48 Years

Senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave (70) has announced retirement from the legal profession after 48 years.

Dushyant Dave (Photo Credit- X)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 18:03:17 IST

Senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave (70) has announced retirement from the legal profession after 48 years. Announcing his decision via a WhatsApp message, Dushyant wrote, “”After having spent 48 glorious years at the Bar and having just celebrated my 70th wonderful birthday, I have decided to quit the profession of law.” 
The former Supreme Court Bar Association President also said that he will use his time to help the society, pursue passions like reading, socialising, golfing and travelling, and expressed desire to spend time with his family. In his message, Dushyant bid good bye to his friends in the bar and the bench and said that he was leaving the profession with a sense of pride. He also expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and personal office staff. 

What triggered Dave’s decision to quit the legal profession?

Talking to the media, Dushyant clarified that there was no specific reason for him to retire from the legal profession. The former Supreme Court Bar Association President expressed his desire to make way for young lawyers and added that he will not rejoin the practice even if there is any important case. 

A look at Dave’s illustrious legal career

Born on October 27, 1954, Dushyant had enrolled at the bar after the completion of his studies and started his legal practice in 1977. He was designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1998. While he was in Ahmedabad, he dealt with many civil and constitutional matters. He then shifted to Delhi and then expanded his legal practice. He had also served as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association in 2014, 2019 and 2020. Dushyant’s father Justice Arvind Dave was a judge at the Gujarat High Court. 

Also read: 

Tags: Dushyant DaveDushyant Dave retirementDushyant Dave retirement age

More News

Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals Horrifying Incident Of Being Touched Inappropriately: ‘I Only Hit Him Because He Touched Me’
Cricket Drama Unfolds: Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Redemption Catch And Nitish Reddy’s Send-Off To Jack Crawley
Geography, Size or Population? Why Texas Leads the US in Flood Deaths | Explained
Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave Announces Retirement From The Legal Profession After 48 Years
Sinner vs Alcaraz: How To Watch The Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Streaming, Match Time, and TV Channel
India’s FGD Shift Echoes Global Reform In Climate Rules
Here’s How To Stream Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans – Aadhi Pinisetty’s Political Drama Ready for Digital Battle
What If Titanic Was Made In Bollywood? AI Reimagines Salman Khan And Madhuri Dixit as Jack and Rose
Garena Releases Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 13: Claim Free Diamonds, Skins, And More
Wimbledon 2025: Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Labubu Dolls At Centre Court Ahead Of The Finale

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?