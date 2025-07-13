Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave Announces Retirement From The Legal Profession After 48 Years

Senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave (70) has announced retirement from the legal profession after 48 years. Announcing his decision via a WhatsApp message, Dushyant wrote, “”After having spent 48 glorious years at the Bar and having just celebrated my 70th wonderful birthday, I have decided to quit the profession of law.”

The former Supreme Court Bar Association President also said that he will use his time to help the society, pursue passions like reading, socialising, golfing and travelling, and expressed desire to spend time with his family. In his message, Dushyant bid good bye to his friends in the bar and the bench and said that he was leaving the profession with a sense of pride. He also expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and personal office staff.

What triggered Dave’s decision to quit the legal profession?

Talking to the media, Dushyant clarified that there was no specific reason for him to retire from the legal profession. The former Supreme Court Bar Association President expressed his desire to make way for young lawyers and added that he will not rejoin the practice even if there is any important case.

A look at Dave’s illustrious legal career

Born on October 27, 1954, Dushyant had enrolled at the bar after the completion of his studies and started his legal practice in 1977. He was designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1998. While he was in Ahmedabad, he dealt with many civil and constitutional matters. He then shifted to Delhi and then expanded his legal practice. He had also served as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association in 2014, 2019 and 2020. Dushyant’s father Justice Arvind Dave was a judge at the Gujarat High Court.

